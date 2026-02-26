How to open the Cold Storage door in Resident Evil Requiem

If you're trying to open the Resident Evil Requiem Cold Storage door then you've obviously reached it, turned the vault handle... and it's comes clean off in your hand. Leaving you worse off than you were before, with a shambling zombie hot on your heels as you desperately try to find your way out of Rhodes Hill Clinic.



With the vault handle broken, you're going to need another tool to get into the RE9 Cold Storage room, so come with me as I guide you through finding it. In fact, if you're anything like me, it may even be sitting idly in your inventory already.

How to unlock Cold Storage in Resident Evil Requiem

(Image credit: Capcom)

To open the Cold Storage door in Rhodes Hill Care Center, you must first locate the Custodian's Office where you'll find a wrench. It's this that you use in place of the broken wheel to turn the mechanism. As I mentioned, I had this in my inventory and forgot about it, so check to make sure you don't already have it before continuing.



Fortunately, the Custodian's Office itself doesn't need a key or item to unlock, but you must have the Level 1 wristband to unlock the south west part of the clinic.

Once you have the wrench in your inventory, return to and interact with the Cold Storage door. Select the wrench from your inventory, and you're in. As you'll find out, if you haven't figured it out already, this step is crucial to finding the Resident Evil Requiem organs for the lab corpse.

Where to find the wrench in RE Requiem

(Image credit: Capcom)

The wrench is in the Custodian's Office, in the western wing of the clinic, past both the kitchen and the parlor where you can cash in your Resident Evil Requiem antique coins for upgrades. Once you have the Level 1 wristband, pass through the locked gate, and head down the corridor, where the office will be on your left, distinguished by the elaborate Cherub carving and handle.

(Image credit: Capcom)

The wrench is inside the Custodian's Office, on the desk on the left-hand side. You'll be pleased to hear this office is also a save location, so save and take some time to sort your inventory out while you have access to a storage trunk. I recommend picking up the wrench before saving, so you've no chance of forgetting it next time, should the worst happen. (Yes, I'm speaking from experience again.)

