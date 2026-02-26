How to open the Cold Storage door in Resident Evil Requiem
Getting through the Cold Storage door is essential for progressing through Rhodes Hill, and a simple tool will do it
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
If you're trying to open the Resident Evil Requiem Cold Storage door then you've obviously reached it, turned the vault handle... and it's comes clean off in your hand. Leaving you worse off than you were before, with a shambling zombie hot on your heels as you desperately try to find your way out of Rhodes Hill Clinic.
With the vault handle broken, you're going to need another tool to get into the RE9 Cold Storage room, so come with me as I guide you through finding it. In fact, if you're anything like me, it may even be sitting idly in your inventory already.
How to unlock Cold Storage in Resident Evil Requiem
To open the Cold Storage door in Rhodes Hill Care Center, you must first locate the Custodian's Office where you'll find a wrench. It's this that you use in place of the broken wheel to turn the mechanism. As I mentioned, I had this in my inventory and forgot about it, so check to make sure you don't already have it before continuing.
Fortunately, the Custodian's Office itself doesn't need a key or item to unlock, but you must have the Level 1 wristband to unlock the south west part of the clinic.
Once you have the wrench in your inventory, return to and interact with the Cold Storage door. Select the wrench from your inventory, and you're in. As you'll find out, if you haven't figured it out already, this step is crucial to finding the Resident Evil Requiem organs for the lab corpse.
Where to find the wrench in RE Requiem
The wrench is in the Custodian's Office, in the western wing of the clinic, past both the kitchen and the parlor where you can cash in your Resident Evil Requiem antique coins for upgrades. Once you have the Level 1 wristband, pass through the locked gate, and head down the corridor, where the office will be on your left, distinguished by the elaborate Cherub carving and handle.
The wrench is inside the Custodian's Office, on the desk on the left-hand side. You'll be pleased to hear this office is also a save location, so save and take some time to sort your inventory out while you have access to a storage trunk. I recommend picking up the wrench before saving, so you've no chance of forgetting it next time, should the worst happen. (Yes, I'm speaking from experience again.)
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.