There are two doors restricted to those with Level 1 security lock access in Resident Evil Requiem, and they're among the first hurdles you'll come across once you find the East Wing keycard in the Rhodes Hill Care Center.

In order to gain full access to the clinic, you're going to need Level 1, 2 and 3 security access eventually. For this, you must find specific items, and of course this in itself requires straightforward exploration. While I can't do it for you, I can guide you there as quickly as possible, so find the locations of all three Resident Evil Requiem security lock wristbands below.

How to open the Level 1 Security Lock in Resident Evil Requiem

To open the Resi Requiem Level 1 Security Lock, you need to find a level 1 ID wristband, which grants access to the secured areas.

The wristband is located just beyond the door to the Lead Researcher's Office on the first floor of the clinic. If this is the first time you're heading up there, just... keep your wits about you. That's all we'll say.

Fortunately, the Lead Researcher's Office is also a save point, so you might want to take a quick detour into the room before proceeding past it (you'll also find one of the Resident Evil Requiem puzzle boxes as well).

If you've been here before and still don't have the wristband, you know what I'm talking about. I'm afraid you need to return to pick the wristband up from a corpse. You're safe this time, though. Well, as safe as ever.

Where to find the Level 2 Wristband in Resident Evil Requiem

The Level 2 security wristband, meanwhile, takes a little more effort to obtain. For this, you need to find the missing organs in Resident Evil Requiem for the body in the Examination Room. Once you've placed them back inside the corpse, you'll be able to get the wristband from it.

Where to find the Level 3 Wristband in Resident Evil Requiem

The final wristband, the one for level 3 security access, can be found in the Security Manager's Office on the ground floor of the east wing, once you've obtained level 2 access.



The trick here is that you have to trigger a cutscene by interacting with the notepad on the desk, without doing this, you will be unable to pick up the wristband. I did experience a potential bug during which the cutscene didn't trigger. If this happens, you may need to go back to your last save.



With the level 3 wristband now in your inventory, you can return to the Medication Room and finally find the final key for the Moon Sun Star door in Resident Evil Requiem.

