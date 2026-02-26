How to open warped doors in Resident Evil Requiem
As you find warped doors in RE9, you might wonder how to open them. The answer is surprisingly simple.
If you've found a warped door in Resident Evil Requiem, you'll know these troublesome cabinets are stuck shut, with the message 'this door is warped and won't open'. There's even a whole area behind one. Unhelpfully, you'll be told that you simply can't open them at first, with no other indication of what might help. Well, this is Resident Evil, after all.
The solution is far simpler than you might think - it just takes some perseverance. Once you reach the right time and place in the story, it'll be immediately obvious what you have to do. Or you can just read on.
Resident Evil Requiem warped doors solution
To open Warped Doors in Resident Evil Requiem, you simply need to wait until you can play as Leon in the care center. Grace is completely unable to open these cabinets but playing as Leon, you're equipped with a hatchet, which he uses (along with those muscular arms) to pry open the doors.
As such, you can rest assured that nothing you'll need as Grace is hidden behind these warped doors. There are, however, some useful documents, hinting at some things that could alter Grace's gameplay, but, hey, there's always your next playthrough. You will find one of the Resident Evil Requiem Mr Raccoons playing as Leon though.
It does mean that you might want to to re-explore the entirety of the map Rhodes Hill Clinic as Leon, even if you think you've already fully explored the area as Grace. Luckily, any Warped Doors you've discovered as Grace appear on your map when playing as Leon, so be sure to interact with them anyway.
