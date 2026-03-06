How to the solve the final puzzle in Resident Evil Requiem

The solution to the Final Puzzle in Resident Evil Requiem is going to take some work. You'll need at least one full play through so you can complete the game with a doll in your inventory, and most of the work goes into making that doll appear. There's no quick way to do this, but you can at least try to do it as efficiently as possible to save time. If you're starting a whole new play through just to get the doll then do it on easy for starters. The only thing that really matters here is getting to the end of the game with the doll in your inventory. So let me explain how to do that, and what you need to do to tick the Final Puzzle off your challenges list.

Resident Evil Requiem Final Puzzle walkthrough

(Image credit: Capcom)

Below is a full walkthrough to the Final Puzzle solution in Resident Evil Requiem. Most of this process is about making a doll spawn in a certain place and, because there's a lot of steps here, that can go wrong so it's worth saving whenever you can using separate saves - that way if the doll doesn't appear for any reason you can go back to different points to redo any of the steps.

To start the Final Puzzle in Resident Evil Requiem you need to get to the Basement Processing Room in Rhodes Hill, where the conveyor belt is dumping bodies in the pool of blood, which you'll reach while trying get all three Resident Evil Requiem Joint Plugs. When you get to the Processing Room you'll need to wait at least 15 minutes. This is less about the time and more about letting enough bodies fall into the pool so there's enough blood later. Once 15 minutes is up, turn the crank to empty the pool and go in as if you were trying to get the last Plug. When the grinder starts up you'll need to survive without killing any zombies yourself - they can only die by going into the grinder here, so shoot them in the legs and melee them, but don't finish any off. If there are any left when the grinder stops you should still be alright, I finished with one left alive but still got the doll. Once you've finished the grinder and escaped with the plug, follow the story until you end up in the Collection and Testing pool. If you did the Grinder right, when you drain the pool and examine it, you'll see the message 'A ton of blood flowed out', instead of 'a lot'.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Play on as normal until you escape the basement and return to the medical centre. You'll end up with the Girl's hand, so take that to one of the analysers and complete the Resident Evil Requiem blood analyzer puzzle it gives you. You'll get the message 'let's play' and the RNA sequence, GGC AAG AUA ACG UGU CAU.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Before you leave the analyzer, check the sticker on the side of the machine that says 'G = 150000000'. That's the distance to the Sun in kilometres and means the G in that that RNA equals 'Sun'. As you play on you find more clues that will help you decode the RNA into a sequence you'll be able to use in one of the Resident Evil Requiem puzzle boxes.

(Image credit: Capcom)

While you're in the care centre you now need to head to the Restroom and flush one of the toilets eight times. This is the one bit where there's no feedback if you're successful. I did it and the puzzle worked for me, so just go with it. Make sure you have a save at this point you can return to as that will let you skip a second play through later. Now carry on until you have to get the helicopter key. When you reach the office with the wine bottle puzzle, examine and unscrew the hour glass you can find on the desk. Examine it so the sand runs out and you'll see U = 380,000 inside it.

(Image credit: Capcom)

380,000 km is the distance to the moon so the U in that RNA sequence is equivalent to 'Moon'. Keep playing through the story and in the room before the locked door where you find the helicopter keys you'll see a file on a desk called Grace Ashcroft Blood Analysis Report. Pick it up.

(Image credit: Capcom)

When you look at the file you'll notice the bottom entry says C = 4.2 ly. This is the distance to our closest star in light years, Proxima Centauri. So that means the C in the RNA equals 'Star'. Now carry on playing - if you've done everything correctly at this point, when you're escaping the exploding facility Marie's Doll will appear at the bottom of the stairs where the explosion releases tidal wave of blood and all the zombies turn into blister heads.

(Image credit: Capcom)

You now need to carry on playing the game until you reach Raccoon City as Leon and finish the boss fight with the Tyrant. In the basketball court you'll pass through on the way to the orphanage you'll see a large bobblehead head on the floor. You'll need to get that though the nearby broken hoop by walking into it. I found crouching the easiest way.

(Image credit: Capcom)

When you get the head through the hoop you'll hear a noise and see a prompt to interact with it. That will get you the message 'No time to play'. Now head back to Gun Shop Kendo and, in the small room just before you go back into the store, you'll see the bobblehead's body in a corner pile of rubbish that you can now interact with. That will get you the message 'Just ignore A'. That means the A's in the RNA message from the hand don't mean anything.

(Image credit: Capcom)

You now have everything to solve the code but before you can do anything with it you'll need to finish the game with the Doll in your inventory. That will permanently add it to your inventory. Once you've completed the game, you can then reload the save you made just after scanning the hand and flushing the toilet. If you don't have that you'll have to play through everything again to reach that point. However you get there the important bit is you need to be at the end of the Care Centre section with Emily, ready to carry her out the door with the doll in your inventory. To complete the Final Puzzle you now need to instead carry Emily to the Lead Researcher's puzzle box. At this point you have the RNA sequence GGC AAG AUA ACG UGU CAU from scanning the hand, and know to ignore the A's from the Bobblehead clue. That means the code is in fact GGC GUC GUG UCU. We also have the various code clues telling us that G = Sun, U = Moon and C = Star. So the code translates to Sun Sun Star Sun Moon Star Sun Moon Sun Moon Star Moon. To complete the Final Puzzle in Resident Evil Requiem enter that code into the puzzle box while holding Emily and the Doll. Get it right and you'll hear a creepy laugh and get this message:

(Image credit: Capcom)

If you now go and check the Challenges part of the Bonuses section in the main menu you'll see the Final Puzzle has been ticked off, earning you 20,000 CP to spend on whatever you want.