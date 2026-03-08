Resident Evil Requiem's secret hero is the "damsel in distress" that redefines the trope – and continues the franchise's mutated definition of girlhood

Of all the places a little girl could grow up, beneath Umbrella Corporation's thumb is one of the worst. The evil pharmaceutical front and its rival, The Connections, likes turning girlhood into a bioweapon, and Resident Evil Requiem continues a new trend for Capcom in demonstrating that as painfully as possible. The horror game makes orphan Emily suffer even more – in the sense of her dignity – than dual protagonists Leon Kennedy and Grace Ashcroft, but Resident Evil Requiem also upends the ancient trope that young ladies are powerless.

Instead, in the past three Resident Evil installments, young ladies are infected. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard introduced us to Eveline, black mold that took the shape of a homicidal 10-year-old, while Resident Evil Village demonstrated how much trouble an infant can cause if it's also a superhuman like Rosemary Winters. Resident Evil Requiem is at its best blending those two contradictory ideas – that a mutant child is both watery-eyed and innocent, as well as capable of demolishing the United States.

Major spoilers for Resident Evil Requiem ahead.

Gotcha Day

(Image credit: Capcom)

When we first meet Emily in Resident Evil Requiem, she's sitting on a bed locked inside a glass cage. Her feet dangle at least two feet off the ground, bringing back my memories of sitting criss-cross applesauce, being too short to reach the Froot Loops in the pantry. But there's a strange air about her – if the Level 3 security of her cage wasn't spooky enough, Emily is also as pale as milk, with cream-white cataracts blinding her big eyes.

Resilient FBI analyst Grace is undeterred. As her, I'm determined to help the child who might otherwise get squished to death by an enemy in the Care Center we're both trapped in, whose infected inhabitants rudely keep taking huge bites out of my arm. More pleasantly, even with the creatures undoubtedly smelling like microwaved mildew all around us, Emily and I manage to bond.

Having never spent a day out of her holding cell, and having been made blind by unregulated experiments, Emily moves like any step she takes could plunge her into Hades. Grace clearly senses this, so she scoops the girl into her arms when they have to move fast, but trusts her to be alone while tasking her with solving a puzzle box in Braille. She speaks to her tenderly, and with a motherly waver whenever guaranteeing something to the effect of, "Everything is going to be all right. You'll one day be strong and tall."

(Image credit: Capcom)

Incredibly, Emily seems to stay collected even without Grace's sometimes unconvincing reassurance, even while I'm liberally dispensing my bullets into crusty infected in the other room. Being thrown into a basement dungeon and added to a pile of equally blonde porcelain dolls by her former cellmate Marie, now a toothy maniac – isn't enough to take Emily's good sense away from her, either. While she's understandably terrified, and now Grace has yet another cold room to break her out of, Emily nonetheless holds onto the key we need to leave the Care Center forever. She's ready to breathe nighttime wind instead of stale hospital air.

Girly things

(Image credit: Capcom)

