Should you destroy or release Elpis in Resident Evil Requiem?

Resident Evil Requiem has only one big choice for you to make: destroy or release Elpis. The mysterious word is the reason Grace and Leon have found themselves wrapped up in a whole bunch of trouble, but between collecting have you been paying attention to what Elpis really means?

If you're coming here, panicked, having just paused your game, have a good think about whether you want to know what happens when you choose either option. If you're sure, and you really don't mind being spoiled, read ahead to help you decide whether to destroy or release Elpis at the end of Resident Evil Requiem, as well as what both endings entail.

SPOILER WARNING for the ending of Resident Evil Requiem below!

Resident Evil Requiem endings

There are two Resident Evil Requiem endings you can get:

Destroy Elpis (bad ending)

(bad ending) Release Elpis (good ending)

Don't worry too much about what you pick, as you will be able to reload to a save just before the decision to see how the other choice might have panned out. But if you don't want the fuss, here's an overview of what goes down in each.

What happens if you destroy Elpis in Resident Evil Requiem?

(Image credit: Capcom)

To put it bluntly, destroying Elpis gives you the bad Resident Evil Requiem ending.

By this point in the game, Grace has learned that not only is she not a genetically special woman with the "key" to unleashing Ozwall Spencer's last great work – a virus capable of mind control – as Dr Victor Gideon and Wesker clone Zeno might think, she is privy to some vital information. Elpis means "Hope", and the "virus" is actually an antidote that cures all forms of mutating virus infection.



If you destroy Elpis anyway (or haven't been paying attention to Spencer's big moment of videotaped redemption), Grace will survive the destruction of ARK. Leon, however, sacrifices himself in the process, and gets murdered brutally by Zeno as the two plummet to the depths of the facility.



The game ends on a very sad and painful cinematic, but it's clear that Capcom knew some of us might be curious, because a pop-up will offer to send you back to the moment of choice to do it right this time and release Elpis.

What happens if you release Elpis in Resident Evil Requiem?

(Image credit: Capcom)

If you release Elpis at the end of Resident Evil Requiem you'll get the canon "good" ending.

Deciding to release Elpis is the best choice, since Grace now knows that Elpis is a cure for viral monstrosity and not a mind control variant. The "release Elpis" ending is much longer than the short and punishing "destroy" ending. It also ensures that both Grace and Leon survive... as long as you can handle a chunky boss fight against a mutated Dr. Gideon after he unceremoniously beheads Zeno (aka Wesker 2.0). Oh, Gideon's a Nemesis too, by the way.

The final boss fight in Resident Evil Requiem harkens back to the one at the end of Resident Evil 3 Remake. It's simple enough (just shoot the glowing orange pustules on the mutant monster) as long as you avoid getting hit.

