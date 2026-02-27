Resident Evil Requiem revisits some of the most classic mechanics from games past, from Mr Raccoon bobbleheads to hip pouches for inventory management. Naturally, then, there has to be a way to unlock infinite ammo in RE9 - particularly that powerful infinite ammo RPG.



I've completed the horror game, and so have also unlocked the lengthy list of bonus content available for my second, third, tenth run. Among them, you'll be please to hear, is that infinite ammo RPG, so here's how to get your own hands on it. Those zombies won't stand a chance.

How to get infinite ammo in Resident Evil Requiem

(Image credit: Capcom)

Once you've reached either of the Resident Evil Requiem endings once, you'll unlock a bunch of special content to make your next run more interesting. Here are all the options for infinite ammo and unbreakable weapons.

Infinite ammo for all guns - 50,000CP

- 50,000CP Infinite ammo for the RPG-7 (for Leon) - 35,000CP

(for Leon) - 35,000CP Infinite durability on hatchets - 20,000CP

- 20,000CP Kotetsu (unbreakable knife for Grace) - 5,000CP

Depending on how much CP you earned in that first playthrough, you may be able to purchase some special items, but you'll likely need two or three runs before you can afford infinite ammo. Earn more CP by completing the most difficult challenges, which are also all listed after you roll credits for the first time.

How to get the Infinite Ammo RPG in Resident Evil Requiem

As you can already see in the list above, the infinite ammo RPG-7 is also an option once you've completed the game once, costing a massive 35,000CP for the infinite ammo, and another 15,000CP for the RPG-7 itself.

I'd recommend picking up the RPG-7 first due to it's lower cost, then using it to smash your way through the game once more, perhaps earning 20,000CP for finishing Requiem in under four hours, or even 40,000CP for completing the game on Insanity difficulty. Just remember it's only a back up - you don't have that infinite ammo yet.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.