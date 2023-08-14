All Red Dead Redemption cheats and codes for single-player

There are lots of Red Dead Redemption cheat codes you can enter to amp up the ridiculousness in your outlaw adventure, whether it’s invincibility, flaming bullets, or a rideable donkey. Of the 39 cheats available in the first Red Dead Redemption game, just under half of them are available from the get-go, but the rest must be unlocked by manually typing in codes via the in-game cheats menu. It’s a bit tedious, but since I’ve provided a full list of Red Dead Redemption cheats below, you should get back to rootin’, tootin’, shootin’ quickly.

How to enter Red Dead Redemption cheat codes

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Before getting to the full list of Red Dead Redemption cheat codes, you need to know how you activate them. Pause the game, select the ‘Options’ menu, then select the ‘Cheats’ menu. This’ll bring up a list of all the cheats you have unlocked – you should have some cheats on the list already, but there are plenty more to unlock!

To get more cheats, press Y on Xbox or Triangle on PlayStation to bring up your console’s keyboard. Now you can type in phrases that unlock more cheats. I’ve laid out a full list of all the cheats and the phrases you need to enter to unlock them below.

Be warned: activating a cheat code while playing Red Dead Redemption single player will disable autosaves and achievements. Turning off any cheats won’t suddenly fix this, so to get back to normal, you need to reload your save to reach a point before you activated any cheats. If you plan on using any cheats, it’s always good to save at a campfire or settlement just before you activate them to ensure you don’t lose any progress.

Red Dead Redemption cheat codes

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Here’s a full list of every cheat code in Red Dead Redemptions single player mode. Any cheats marked with “automatically unlocked” should already be in your cheats list and do not require you to enter a phrase:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cheat name Cheat phrase Function Invincibility he gives strength to the weak Become invincible Infinite Dead Eye i don't understand imnfinity Gain infinite Dead Eye meter Infinite Horse Stamina make hay while the sun shines Your horse gains infinite stamina Infinite Ammo abundance is everywhere Gain infinite ammunition Every Shot Counts Automatically unlocked All shots fired are one-hit kills, including enemy bullets Money the root of all evil, we thank you! Gain $500 Donkey Rider Automatically unlocked Spawn a donkey that you can ride Horse beasts and man together Spawn a horse Coach now who put that there? Spawn a stagecoach or wagon Diplomatic Immunity i wish i worked for uncle sam Wanted levels and bounties disabled Increase Bounty Automatically unlocked Increases your bounty value Decrease Bounty they sell souls cheap here Decreases your bounty value Clear Bounty Automatically unlocked Removes your bounty Gun Set 1 it's my constitutional right Unlock the Volcanic Pistol, Double-Barreled Shotgun, and Springfield Rifle Gun Set 2 i'm an american. i need guns Unlock the Schofield Revolver, Semi-automatic Pistol, Sawed-off Shotgun, Buffalo Rifle, Winchester Repeater, and Fire Bottles Gun Set 3 Automatically unlocked Unlock the Double-Action Revolver, High Power Pistol, Pump-action Shotgun, Rolling Block Rifle, Henry Repeater, and Dynamite Gun Set 4 Automatically unlocked Unlock the LeMat Revolver, Mauser Pistol, Semi-auto Shotgun, Carcano Rifle, Evans Repeater, Bolt Action Rifle, and Throwing Knives Punchout Automatically unlocked Melee attacks are one-hit kills Famous i am one of them famous fellas Increase Fame level to maximum Who? humility before the lord Resets Fame level to Nobody Good Guy it aint pride. it's honor Increase Honor level to maximum honor (Hero) Bad Guy Automatically unlocked Decrease your Honor level to maximum dishonor (Desperado) So-so Guy Automatically unlocked Set your Honor level to neutral Change Weather Automatically unlocked Changes the weather Beastmaster Automatically unlocked All animals are friendly Hitchcock Automatically unlocked Unknown/no effect Old School the old ways is the best ways Add an old-timey sepia filter to the screen Guns Blazing Automatically unlocked Bullets Hic i'm drunk as a skunk and twice as smelly Become drunk Sharp Dressed Man don't you look fine and dandy Unlock the Gentleman's Attire and Legend of the West outfits Man In Uniform i love a man in uniform Unlock the Bureau Uniform, US Marshal Uniform, and US Army Uniform outfits Gang Chic you think you tough, mister? Unlock the Bollard Twins, Treasure Hunter, Bandito, and Reyes' Rebels outfits Lewis and Clark you got yourself a fine pair of eyes Unlock all areas Jack Attack oh my son, my blessed son Completes all story missions and you play as Jack Marston Right to Bear Arms Automatically unlocked Everyone gets guns Rise Up Automatically unlocked Everyone become hostile Dead-Eye Level 1 Automatically unlocked Set Dead Eye to Level 1 Dead-Eye Level 2 Automatically unlocked Set Dead Eye to Level 2 Dead-Eye Level 3 Automatically unlocked Set Dead Eye to Level 3

You can also check out all the Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats here!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.