All Oblivion Remastered console commands and how to use them

Oblivion Remastered console commands are a classic way to apply cheats to your game, or otherwise change setting that affect your own stats and the world around you. While there isn't 100% compatibility between the original version and Oblivion Remastered, a majority of the previous codes can still be used in the latest release, and there are even a couple of updated commands specifically for the remaster. If you're looking for a complete list of console commands in Oblivion Remastered and details of how to use them, then all of the information you need is right here.

How to use console commands in Oblivion Remastered

The first thing you need to know about using console commands in Oblivion Remastered is that they are only available on PC, so unfortunately they are not available to players on PS5 and Xbox Series. To use console commands on PC, hit the tilde (~) button while playing to open the console window and then enter your desired codes. For the commands listed here, anything marked with [square brackets] is a variable that you'll need to choose yourself and type in without the brackets, and none of the codes are case-sensitive.

Unlike with the original, using console commands in Oblivion Remastered will disable achievements, and you should receive a warning on screen telling you this beforehand. Make sure you set aside a 'safe' save file before you start experimenting with console commands, which you can return to afterwards to keep your achievements intact. It should also be noted that not all of the original Oblivion console commands work with the Remastered version, so any shown in italics rather than bold cannot be used with the new release.

Oblivion Remastered Cheat Commands

There are plenty of Oblivion Remastered console commands listed in this guide for you to play around with, but if you're looking to cut straight to the chase then here are some handy cheat commands to give you a head start.

tgm

Toggle God Mode

ghost

Turn on noclip for player

walk

Turn off noclip for player

tmm [#]

Toggle all map markers, where #=1 to Show or 0 to Hide

player.forceav encumbrance -5000

Massively increase carry capacity

player.additem f [#]

Add # gold to your inventory

player.additem 0000000a [#]

Add # lockpicks to your inventory

player.additem 0000000b 1

Add the Skeleton Key to your inventory

Add the Skeleton Key to your inventory unlock

Unlock target object

Oblivion Remastered Toggle Commands

These Oblivion Remastered console commands, as the name suggests, can be toggled on or off by entering them multiple times.

showsubtitle

Toggle NPC subtitles

tai

Toggle AI

tcai

Toggle combat AI

tcl

Toggle collision. If done with no target, toggle noclip on player. Use ghost/walk for the Remaster.

pcb

Purge cell buffer

tdetect

Toggle AI detection

tdt

Toggle debug text

tfc

Toggle freeflying camera. Use toggledebugcamera for the Remaster.

tfow

Toggle fog of war to reveal entire local area map

tfh

Toggle full help to display extra information

tg

Toggle grass

tgm

Toggle God Mode

thd

Toggle Heads up Picture in Picture

tlb

Toggle Lite Brite to brighten the world and improve performance

tll

Toggle land LOD

tlv

Toggle leaves

tm

Toggle menus

tmg

Toggle Motion Guide

tmm [#]

Toggle all map markers, where #=1 to Show or 0 to Hide

ts

Toggle sky

tt

Toggle trees

twf

Toggle wireframe mode

twr

Toggle water radius

tws

Toggle water rendering

Oblivion Remastered Targeted Commands

To target a character or object for targeted commands, open the console and then click on them/it, which will put the name at the top of the screen. Many of these commands can also be used on yourself by prefixing them with player. in the console window – such as player.additem for example – but be wary of using this with commands such as disable or kill as they may have undesirable or unstable results.

activate

Activate target

additem [Item ID] [#]

Adds quantity of specified item to inventory

disable

Removes the targeted object or NPC from the world

enable

Returned the targeted object or NPC to the world

removeitem [Item ID] [#]

Removes quantify of specified item from player's inventory

equipitem [Item ID] [NoUnequip 1]

Force equips an Item from target's inventory, adding NoUnequip 1 prevents it being unequipped

removeallitems

Remove all items from player character's inventory

addspell [Spell ID]

Add specified spell to character's spell list

removespell [Spell ID]

Remove spell from character's spell list

dispel [Spell ID]

Dispel a specific magic or enchantment effect from target

dispelallspells

Dispel all spell-based magic effects from target, but not enchantment effects

createfullactorcopy

Clone target NPC

deletefullactorcopy

Delete a clone of target NPC

duplicateallitems [Reference ID]

Duplicate all items from target container to referenced container

getav [Attribute ID]

Get value of attribute

setav [Attribute ID] [#]

Set value of attribute

kill [victim]

Kill target, adding victim gives player credit for the kill

lock [#]

Lock target (ie door, chest) where # is complexity from 1-99 and 100 is unpickable or needs a key, omitting # resets lock to original value

unlock

Unlock target

moddisposition [ID] [+/-#]

Modify disposition of target towards [ID] by # value

moveto [Reference ID / Location]

Moves target to [Reference ID] or [Location]

payfine

Pay character or target's criminal fines

payfinethief

Pay character or target's criminal fines without losing stolen items from inventory

placeatme [Item ID] [#]

Spawn new copy of object in front of player

resurrect [1]

Resurrect target NPC, adding 1 makes them get up instead of respawn so they keep their equipment

setactorfullname [Name]

Set NPC's name, use quotes if name contains spaces

setcrimegold [#]

Set specified bounty on target

setlevel [#]

Set target's level

setopenstate [#]

Set opened/closed/locked state of target door, #=1 unlocks and opens if possible while 0 will close if possible

setownership [Base ID / Faction ID]

Change ownership of target item, if no ID is supplied this defaults to player

stopcombat

Stop target combat

startcombat

Start target combat

Start target combat startconversation [Reference ID] [Topic Parameter]

Start NPC conversation, incorrect use can cause player to get stuck or NPCs to freeze so is not recommended

Oblivion Remastered Character Commands

The Oblivion Remastered console commands in this section are used to adjust parameters for your own character, or many can also be applied to NPCs if you target them and remove the player. prefix from the command.

advlevel

Level up target

advskill [Skill] [#]

Level up target's specified Skill by # levels

Level up target's specified Skill by # levels player.setav [Ability / Attribute] [#]

Change your specified ability / attribute value

Change your specified ability / attribute value player.setlevel [#]

Change your level between 1–255

Change your level between 1–255 setpcfame

Set fame for target

Set fame for target setpcinfamy

Set infamy for target

Set infamy for target sexchange

Change gender of target

Change gender of target showracemenu

Open a menu to change target's Race, face, sex, and name

Open a menu to change target's Race, face, sex, and name showbirthsignmenu

Open a menu to change target's Birthsign

Open a menu to change target's Birthsign showclassmenu

Open a menu to change target's Class

Open a menu to change target's Class showenchantment

Open Enchanting window

Open Enchanting window showspellmaking

Open Spell Creation window

Open Spell Creation window swdp

Show any NPCs detecting the player

modpca [attribute] [#]

Add # points to specified attribute

modpcs [skill] [#]

Add # points to specified skill

Add # points to specified skill psb

Add all spells to player

Add all spells to player addscriptpackage 0009E69B

Make target a follower

Make target a follower setscale [#]

Make target a certain size

Oblivion Remastered Quest Commands

If you're having trouble with a quest that's glitched or you just want to make progress more easily, these console commands in Oblivion Remastered can help.

completequest [Quest ID]

Complete the specified quest

Complete the specified quest caqs

Complete all quest stages

Complete all quest stages getstage [Quest ID]

Show quest stage for the specified quest

Show quest stage for the specified quest player.completequest [Quest ID]

Remove quest from your list without completing it

Remove quest from your list without completing it showquesttargets

Show active quest's ID and stage

Show active quest's ID and stage setstage [Quest ID] [Stage]

Advance stage of a specified quest. Stage value of 10 means quest has just been accepted, each quest step increases stage by 10 setquestobject [Base ID] [#]

Advance stage of a specified quest. Stage value of 10 means quest has just been accepted, each quest step increases stage by 10 setquestobject [Base ID] [#]

Set flag for specified object, #=1 for quest object or 0 for normal object showfullquestlog [Quest ID]

Set flag for specified object, #=1 for quest object or 0 for normal object showfullquestlog [Quest ID]

Show all quest log entries

Show all quest log entries showquestlog [#]

Show quest log, #=0 for current quest log or 1 for completed quest log sq

Show quest log, #=0 for current quest log or 1 for completed quest log sq

Show all quests and stages

Show all quests and stages sqt

Show current quest

Show current quest movetoqt

Teleport to quest target

Oblivion Remastered Miscellaneous Commands

These general Oblivion Remastered console commands don't really fit into the other categories, but are still useful for moving around the game world or manipulating the environment.

bat [filename]

Execute specified file name

bat [filename]

Teleport to specified location

coc [location]

Teleport to exact coordinates

coe [X],[Y]

Enable player controls during cinematics

Enable player controls during cinematics fov [#]

Change player's field of view between 0–180

Change player's field of view between 0–180 fw [Weather ID]

Force the specified weather conditions without transitions

Force the specified weather conditions without transitions killall

Kill all creatures within the loaded area

Kill all creatures within the loaded area prid [Reference ID]

Pick Console target by their Reference ID

Pick Console target by their Reference ID qqq

Exit the game without using menus

Exit the game without using menus save [name]

Save game with specified file name

Save game with specified file name saveini

Save ini file settings

Save ini file settings show

Show value of global variable

Show value of global variable set [globalvar] to [#]

Set the specified Global Variable to stated value

Set the specified Global Variable to stated value setdebugtext

Select Debugging Info

Select Debugging Info set timescale to [#]

Set speed for time advancing in-game, #=30 for default or 1 for realtime, higher is faster

Set speed for time advancing in-game, #=30 for default or 1 for realtime, higher is faster ssg

Create window with full game scene graph

Create window with full game scene graph sw [Weather ID]

Set weather to specified conditions

Set weather to specified conditions getgs [game setting]

Display specified game setting

Display specified game setting setgs [game setting] [#]

Set specified game setting to given value

