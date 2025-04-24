You'll be considering the best Races in The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered as soon as you start the game, as you're immediately dropped into a character creator and have to choose the origins for your adventurer. The decision you make here will have a significant impact on your entire experience in Oblivion Remastered, as each race has their own traits and attributes (both positive and negative) that can make things easier or much harder depending on your personal playstyle. As you have very little information to go on at the beginning, I've laid out suggestions for the best Races in Oblivion Remastered based on how you plan to approach the journey ahead.

The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered Races explained

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Picking your Race in The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered from one of the ten available affects more than just your appearance in this RPG, as it also dictates which attributes will start stronger, the speed at which certain skills will level up, and what special traits and abilities you'll have access to. While each race has a brief description attached to it, it's easier to visualize the differences if you click the right stick to bring up their Stats, where green and red attributes indicate they're better or worse than average and skills above 5% are boosted.

In a change from the original Oblivion, selecting the gender of your character no longer modifies their stats, as instead you pick an Origin from one of two regions to apply a minor tweak by increasing one attribute and decreasing another. You can still choose to have a male or female appearance for your character, which is done through the Body tab of the character creator.

Ultimately, there is no one best Race in Oblivion Remastered as certain choices will better suit different playstyles, so you need to consider what your approach to this adventure will be. If you're unsure or don't want to commit to a specific path then the Breton is a solid All-Rounder, but below we've also laid out suggestions if you'd prefer a Mage, Melee, or Stealth build. Keep your preferred build in mind, as you'll also need to select your Oblivion Remastered Birthsign and Oblivion Remastered Class as you proceed through the tutorial.

Best Oblivion Remastered Race for an All-Rounder

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Attributes Intelligence +10, Magicka Bonus +10, Willpower +10 Agility -10, Endurance -10, Speed -10

Skill Bonuses Conjuration +10, Mysticism +10, Restoration +10 Alchemy +5, Alteration +5, Illusion +5

Permanent Traits Fortify Magicka 50 points Resist Magic 50%



If you don't want to commit to a particular build initially and are looking for a good Oblivion race for an All-Rounder, then the Breton (Systres) is generally agreed to be the best choice. They're the most balanced race available, although their attributes and skills do steer them somewhat towards magic, plus they have a permanent 50% magic resistance which is very useful no matter what your playstyle is. While the Breton has no permanent negative traits, they start with reduced Agility, Endurance, and Speed, though they can be levelled up over time to diminish that impact.

Best Oblivion Remastered Race for a Mage

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Attributes Intelligence +10, Magicka Bonus +100 Speed -10, Strength -10

Skill Bonuses Alteration +10, Destruction +10, Mysticism +10 Alchemy +5, Conjuration +5, Illusion +5

Permanent Traits Fortify Magicka 100 points Resist Disease 75% Weakness to Fire, Frost, and Shock 25%



If you'd prefer to fully commit to a Mage build, then the High Elf (Auridon) is the way to go. That huge Magicka bonus can't be overlooked, and having boosted Alteration, Destruction, and Mysticism skills will only increase the power of your magic casting further. With that said, you do need to watch for that reduced Strength attribute and significant weakness to fire, frost, and shock that can make High Elves somewhat of a glass cannon, though you can use summons to take some of the heat off you in combat.

Best Oblivion Remastered Race for Melee

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Attributes Endurance +10, Strength +10 Intelligence -10, Personality -10, Willpower -10

Skill Bonuses Athletics +10, Blade +10, Blunt +10 Heavy Armor +5, Light Armor +5, Mercantile +5

Permanent Traits Resist Disease 75% Resist Poison 75%



If you're looking to put together a tank for a Melee build, then the Redguard (Dragontail Mountains) is the Oblivion race you want. With increased Endurance and Strength, combined with skill bonuses in Blade, Blunt, and various Armor types, you can happily wade into up close and personal combat, while your high resistances to disease and poison mean you're better protected while in close proximity of enemies and other threats. The negative attributes mean you're less likely to negotiate your way through situations, but why would you want to when your fists can do the talking?

Best Oblivion Remastered Race for Stealth

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Attributes Agility +10 Endurance -10, Willpower -10

Skill Bonuses Acrobatics +10, Hand-to-Hand +10 Athletics +5, Blade +5, Light Armor +5, Security +5, Sneak +5

Permanent Traits Can cast Night-Eye for 30 seconds at 0 Magicka cost



Finally, if you prefer to operate in the shadows with a Stealth build, then the Khajiit (Anequina) has got you covered. With increased Agility and Sneak you'll find creeping around undetected a breeze, while higher Hand-to-Hand and Blade skills can be used to assassinate targets from the shadows. Add in unlimited use of the Night-Eye spell to see in the dark, and this stealthy Oblivion race is perfect for those wanting to join the Oblivion Remastered Dark Brotherhood or Oblivion Remastered Thieves Guild and do their bidding.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.