What's the best Lords of the Fallen class and what you should pick?

Choosing the best Lords of the Fallen class is pretty much the first decision you'll need to make in this Soulslike, alongside creating your character. There are nine classes to choose from and some of them come with a warning that they are a more advanced option, which is always a daunting prospect if you don't know exactly what to expect. We'd recommend reading this guide in partnership with our guide to the Lords of the Fallen stats, as that explains exactly what each of the terms mean, and the knowledge will be essential in figuring out which class is for you.

Which is the best for Lords of the Fallen class?

Here are all nine Lords of the Fallen classes ranked:

Partisan Mournstead Infantry Blackfeather Ranger Hallowed Knight Udirangr Warwolf Exiled Stalker (Advanced) Orian Preacher (Advanced) Pyric Cultist (Advanced) Condemned (Expert)

It may sound like a cop-out answer, but there isn't a definitive 'best' class thanks to their adaptability. However, if you're a beginner, your best bet is to certainly go for the Partisan or Mournstead Infantry. The stat points being spread evenly across all the physical attributes allows for plenty of flexibility when it comes to focusing your build further into the game, and both allow you to dodge equally as much as blocking and parrying, so you can hone your playstyle.

If you can nail the timing of parries however, then the Hallowed Knight is an excellent option. Despite its 15 Endurance and heavy armor, it cannot take hits forever, so you need to counter where possible, because dodging isn't an option except for the most dire of circumstances. You should invest a couple of points into Strength and Vitality with your first few level ups though.

The Udirangr Warwolf doesn't come recommended for beginners, despite how tempting it is with its high Strength, simply thanks to the fact you can be caught out too easily. Over-invest with one extra swing or get trapped between two enemies on either side and you're as good as toast, despite the awesome wolfskin attire.

If you're well-versed in Soulslikes, then the Orian Preacher and Pyric Cultist classes become viable options. You need to focus solely on buffing Radiance and Inferno respectively, alongside Vitality if you care for health and Endurance for stamina, but you can mostly forgo Strength and Agility, which for new players, are the two most important offensive stats. These allow for unique build options, as the Orian Preacher can use Radiant spells for both defense and offense, whereas the Pyric Cultist is a "high-risk class" that focuses mostly on dealing damage. Sort of a glass cannon, in a way.

And, finally, Condemned starts with zero equipment and no boosted stats, giving you the hardest possible position to start with. This has no advantage over the others at all, it's intentionally the "hard mode", starting with nothing of note and no benefit.

Lords of the Fallen Partisan class

The Partisan is as jack-of-all-trades as it gets, starting with a reliable melee weapon in a flail, a crossbow, shield, and decent armour. It also has well-rounded stats, with Strength just beating out the other three physicals by one point.

Lords of the Fallen Blackfeather Ranger class

The Blackfeather Ranger is similar to Partisan as an all-rounder, but leans slightly in favor of Agility instead. It's also the most badass looking character, with a feathered cloak and pointed hat that almost looks like plague doctor garb.

Lords of the Fallen Mournstead Infantry class

When it comes to stats, the Mournstead Infantry is essentially a slightly better Blackfeather Ranger, with +1 to all four physicals, but it is less flexible with its weaponry, boasting a heavy spear and shield.

Lords of the Fallen Hallowed Knight class

If you want to dodge less and tank damage, while also dealing a lot of damage, either the Hallowed Knight (or the Udirangr Warwolf, next) are the way forward. The Knight has no agility, favoring endurance instead, and is as standard of a knight as you can get.

Lords of the Fallen Udirangr Warwolf class

The Warwolf is all about the offensive, with a two-handed sword and a staggering amount of points in Strength. As I mentioned above though, don't be tempted by that high Strength stat if you're not a real Souls pro - swinging big, heavy high damage but slow weapons takes some skill to really make work.

Lords of the Fallen Exiled Stalker class

The Exiled Stalker has essentially no Strength or Vitality, instead being solely focused on Agility for dodging and movement. It's a class that's all about avoiding trouble, dancing around and picking away at enemies, rather than more direct face to face combat.

Lords of the Fallen Orian Preacher class

The Orian Preacher is a mage class that focuses on the Radiance stat. You need to stick solely with buffing Radiance, alongside Vitality if you care for health and Endurance for stamina, but you can mostly forgo Strength and Agility, which for new players, are the two most important offensive stats. These allow for unique build options as the Orian Preacher can use Radiant spells for both defense and offense.

Lords of the Fallen Pyric Cultist class

Pyric Cultist is a mage classes that focuses on Inferno and is very much a "high-risk class" that focuses mostly on dealing damage. Sort of a glass cannon, in a way. Like the Orian Preacher you need to level up the relevant magic stat - Inferno in this case - to get the best out of it. And, again, at the same time boost Vitality for health and Endurance for stamina while leaving Strength and Agility behind.

Lords of the Fallen Condemned class

Definitely do not pick Condemned unless you're absolutely sure you know what you're doing. This class starts out with no equipment and no buffed stats whatsoever, so you're at a severe disadvantage.

There you have it, our breakdown of all nine Lords of the Fallen classes. As mentioned at the start, there is no right or wrong answer, but the most reliable classes are the Partisan and Mournstead Infantry, while the Hallowed Knight is the best class at simply staying alive.

