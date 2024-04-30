Fortnite Slumberyard's dance floor: How to jam there
The Fortnite Slumberyard's dance floor is calling out for a performance, so you'll need to put on a show by jamming there as well as entertaining the masses by playing your favorite instrument on the Restored Reels stage. You may not have considered using jam tracks outside of the Fortnite Festival mode before, but now they're part of the Fortnite quests it pays to know how they work. To help you out with that, here's where to find Slumberyard's dance floor in Fortnite and how to jam when you get there.
Where to find Slumberyard's dance floor in Fortnite
Slumberyard's dance floor in Fortnite is located, unsurprisingly, within the Slumberyard landmark that can be found to the east of Classy Courts and north of Grand Glacier. The building there is one of the old Society bases from last season, and if you break through the wooden crates stacked against the wall inside you'll find a secret room containing several Fortnite Weapon Cases. Although there isn't an area inside this building clearly designated as a dance floor, anywhere in front of the small stage and DJ decks should do the trick. I've also marked the other location you need for this quest, the Restored Reels stage, on the map above, though that one is much easier to find as it's in a named POI.
How to jam at Slumberyard's dance floor in Fortnite
Once you're on the Fortnite Slumberyard's dance floor, or the Restored Reels stage for that matter, you just need to hold down on the d-pad to access the emote wheel, then tab across to either Locker Jam Loops or Jam Loops and select any track. You'll start to play along using your selected instrument, and the relevant part of this quest will be ticked off for you.
