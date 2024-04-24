Fortnite SHADOW Briefings: Where to find and accept them

Fortnite SHADOW Briefings are the latest way to take on extra assignments during the battle royale, replacing the old Bounty Boards and more recent Job Boards to fulfil this purpose with fancy new terminals. These can give you an extra boost by sending in a Supply Drop or leading you to some hidden rare chests, and they're also needed to complete several of the Fortnite quests so it absolutely pays to know where to find them. With that in mind, here are all of the locations for SHADOW Briefings in Fortnite and how the different types work.

Where to find SHADOW Briefings in Fortnite

(click on map to expand) (Image credit: Epic Games)

SHADOW Briefings in Fortnite can be found all over the island, and I've marked the locations of all the terminals I've found on the map above. Note that these aren't all guaranteed to spawn in every match, so if you arrive at a location and find nothing there then you'll need to move on and try somewhere else. When you're close to a SHADOW Briefing terminal an icon will appear on both your map and the main screen, to help you zero in on its location.

Fortnite SHADOW Briefings fall into one of four categories, and each of them require a different approach to complete:

Bounty - eliminate the designated opponent

- eliminate the designated opponent Plunder - dig up two buried rare chests at marked locations

- dig up two buried rare chests at marked locations Supply Drop - secure the Supply Drop falling at a marked location

- secure the Supply Drop falling at a marked location Vehicle - drive the supplied vehicle a specified distance

How to accept a Fortnite SHADOW Briefing

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To accept a SHADOW Briefing in Fortnite, you just need to approach one of the terminals and follow the prompt, then select the tick from the wheel that appears. Your SHADOW Briefing will then appear in the top left corner of the screen, telling you what you need to do and showing a countdown for how long you have left to complete the task before it expires. You can only accept one SHADOW Briefing at a time, but can complete multiple challenges over the course of a single match as long as they don't overlap.

