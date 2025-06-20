What are the biggest changes for the Fortnite Star Wars Galactic Battle season in Chapter 6?

The Fortnite Star Wars season is shorter than most, but there's a large amount of contact packed into the five weeks it's active for. During Season 3 players will take part in an ongoing Galactic Battle, with the overall Battle Pass theme being 100% dedicated to Star Wars. Gone are the Lawless heists of the previous season, replaced by bases protected by legions of Stormtroopers – who you can join by unlocking the Fortnite First Order Stormtrooper skin for free, if you link your Epic and MyDisney accounts. To find out more about Fortnite Season 3 of Chapter 6, these are the biggest changes for the Star Wars season.

There are new Star Wars-themed POIs

(Image credit: Epic Games)

A number of named locations and landmarks have received a Star Wars makeover for Fortnite Season 3, to make the battle royale a more appropriate setting. As well as various Fortnite Outposts and landmarks such as the humorously named eAT-eAT outlet, the following four named locations have been added to the corners of the island:

First Order Base

Outpost Enclave

Resistance Base

Vader's Samurai Solitude

Familiar Star Wars characters have been added

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The roster of Fortnite characters for this season features a number of familiar faces, with the initial line up on NPCs including Poe Dameron, General Grievous, and the mashup Wookiee Team Leader. Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo arrived with a future update, and more are on their way before the end of the Fortnite Star Wars seasons including a selection of Mandalorians.

Take to the skies in X-Wings and TIE Fighters

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you want to get around the island fast this season, then look out for Fortnite X-Wings and TIE Fighters landed in strategic locations. These are fast, especially when boosting, and also have powerful weapons that can cut through structures and decimate opponents. Not only that, but they also have three 'lives' each, so if you get shot down then you can bail out and wait a few seconds for the ship to recharge, then take to the skies once again.

The Fortnite Star Wars season is divided into episodic instalments

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Lastly, there is a detailed roadmap for Fortnite Season 3, which runs as a five-part saga with distinctive experiences under the following themes:

Imperial Takeover – May 2 The Pull of the Force – May 8 Mandalorian Rising – May 22 Star Destroyer Bombardment – May 29 Death Star Sabotage – June 7

The Death Star Sabotage is set to conclude this shorter Star Wars-themed season and will be the next Fortnite live event, which promises to be interactive and has been described as "an in-game narrative live event that will surely have players feeling like they’ve got the fate of the whole galaxy in their hands."

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.