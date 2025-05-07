Fortnite X-Wings and TIE Fighters: Where to find them

Fortnite X-Wings and TIE Fighters are the fastest way to get around the island, as you can pilot these iconic Star Wars craft from the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire if you know where to find them. There aren't many of these ships to go around in each match, so getting hold of one of them can give you a huge advantage over your opponents in Fortnite Season 3 by raining down destruction with their deadly lasers. Whether you want to gain air superiority or are trying to complete a specific quest involving them, here's where to find TIE Fighters and X-Wings in Fortnite.

Where to find X-Wings and TIE Fighters in Fortnite

On the map above, I've marked all of the X-Wing and TIE Fighter locations in Fortnite around the island. Naturally, the X-Wings are concentrated around the Light Side controlled areas of the Resistance Base and Outpost Enclave, while the TIE Fighters are generally found in the Dark Side regions of the First Order Base and Vader Samurai's Solitude.



Note that the TIE Fighter south of the Flooded Frogs POI is initially broken, but if you interact with the terminal nearby you'll trigger a simple Story entry in the Fortnite quests. Gather the three fuel containers then fix the TIE Fighter and you can fly away in it.

How to fly X-Wings and TIE Fighters in Fortnite

Flying X-Wings and TIE Fighters in Fortnite can be a little tricky at first, as the controls aren't particularly intuitive. You need to push the left stick up to increase power so your chosen ship starts moving forward, and then you can use the right stick to look around which will steer you. While moving the left stick up and down will adjust your set speed, you'll need to hold it up to maintain maximum velocity, and this can by temporarily increased by hitting the boost button.

If your ship health gets reduced to zero then it will crash land and you'll be ejected from the cockpit, but if you wait a short time it will regenerate so it can be used again. The bar above your ship health shows how many of the three regenerations you have left, before it is destroyed for good.

Keep an eye out for the Star Wars-themed Fortnite characters that appear around the island, as some have special story assignments for you.

