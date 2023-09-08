All the best Starfield shipyard locations

By Joel Franey
published

The best shipyards in Starfield for buying and customizing spaceships

Starfield shipyards
(Image credit: Bethesda)
Jump to:

Finding the best Starfield shipyard locations isn't easy, as while shipyards and places to buy new ships or customize your existing ones are common, each shipyard has different stock for sale and not all of them are as good as each other. A savvy spaceship buyer knows to shop around, so we'll cover some of the best shipyard locations in Starfield below, with where to look and what you'll find there.

All major shipyard locations in Starfield

Starfield shipyards

(Image credit: Bethesda)

There are dozens of Starfield shipyard locations spread across the galaxy and settled systems, from single technicians at the landing pads to random space stations, to the main headquarters of major manufacturers. All the major Starfield cities have at least one shipyard - or sometimes more, in the case of a city like Neon.

Here are all the Starfield shipyard locations we know of so far, so you know where to look yourself for the closest one:

  • New Atlantis landing pad (New Atlantis, Jemison, Alpha Centauri system)
  • Akila City landing pad (Akila City, Akila, Cheyenne system)
  • Neon landing pad (Neon City, Volii Alpha, Volii system)
  • Stroud-Ekland showroom (Neon Core, Volii Alpha, Volii system)
  • Taiyo showroom (Neon Core, Volii Alpha, Volii system)
  • The Key (in orbit around Suvorov, Kryx system)
  • Hopetown landing pad (Hopetown, Polvo, Valo system)
  • Hopetown showroom (Hopetown, Polvo, Valo system)
  • Cydonia landing pad (Cydonia, Mars, Sol system)
  • Deimos Staryard (in orbit around Deimos, Sol system)
  • New Homestead landing pad (New Homestead, Titan, Sol system)
  • Paradiso landing pad (Paradiso, Porrima II, Porrima system)
  • The Red Mile (The Red Mile, Porrima III, Porrima system)
  • The Den (in orbit around Chthonia, Wolf system)
More Starfield guides

Starfield unmatched modules
How to dock in Starfield and board ships
How to steal ships in Starfield
How to fly and grav jump in Starfield

We've no doubt that there are more besides these with hundreds of systems to work through, but having this selection at your fingertips means that you'll be able to fly to a shipyard that's relatively close by, no matter where you are, and start building towards any of the Starfield best ships. That being said, which are the ones that you actively want to seek out in a pinch?

Best shipyards in Starfield

Starfield shipyards

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Here are several shipyards in Starfield that should be high on your list to check out if you have some extra credits and want to try some Starfield ship customization.

  • Neon landing pad (Neon City, Volii Alpha, Volii system)
    • The Neon technician sells a range of high-end pieces, which makes sense considering Neon's status as a big, unregulated intergalactic market. Not only that, but if they don't have anything you want, you can just go into the Neon Core district and to the showrooms of both Stroud-Ekland and Taiyo for even greater choice.
  • The Key (in orbit around Suvorov, Kryx system)
  • New Atlantis landing pad (New Atlantis, Jemison, Alpha Centauri system)
    • It's an easy option, but considering New Atlantis is basically "tutorial city", their technician sells a variety of ships and modules that'll suit almost any need. The quality isn't always superb, but there's a very high variety, making this a great shipyard for beginner pilots looking for just the right option.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

See comments