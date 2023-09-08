All the best Starfield shipyard locations

Finding the best Starfield shipyard locations isn't easy, as while shipyards and places to buy new ships or customize your existing ones are common, each shipyard has different stock for sale and not all of them are as good as each other. A savvy spaceship buyer knows to shop around, so we'll cover some of the best shipyard locations in Starfield below, with where to look and what you'll find there.

All major shipyard locations in Starfield

There are dozens of Starfield shipyard locations spread across the galaxy and settled systems, from single technicians at the landing pads to random space stations, to the main headquarters of major manufacturers. All the major Starfield cities have at least one shipyard - or sometimes more, in the case of a city like Neon.

Here are all the Starfield shipyard locations we know of so far, so you know where to look yourself for the closest one:

New Atlantis landing pad (New Atlantis, Jemison, Alpha Centauri system)

(New Atlantis, Jemison, Alpha Centauri system) Akila City landing pad (Akila City, Akila, Cheyenne system)

(Akila City, Akila, Cheyenne system) Neon landing pad (Neon City, Volii Alpha, Volii system)

(Neon City, Volii Alpha, Volii system) Stroud-Ekland showroom (Neon Core, Volii Alpha, Volii system)

(Neon Core, Volii Alpha, Volii system) Taiyo showroom (Neon Core, Volii Alpha, Volii system)

(Neon Core, Volii Alpha, Volii system) The Key (in orbit around Suvorov, Kryx system)

(in orbit around Suvorov, Kryx system) Hopetown landing pad (Hopetown, Polvo, Valo system)

(Hopetown, Polvo, Valo system) Hopetown showroom (Hopetown, Polvo, Valo system)

(Hopetown, Polvo, Valo system) Cydonia landing pad (Cydonia, Mars, Sol system)

(Cydonia, Mars, Sol system) Deimos Staryard (in orbit around Deimos, Sol system)

(in orbit around Deimos, Sol system) New Homestead landing pad (New Homestead, Titan, Sol system)

(New Homestead, Titan, Sol system) Paradiso landing pad (Paradiso, Porrima II, Porrima system)

(Paradiso, Porrima II, Porrima system) The Red Mile (The Red Mile, Porrima III, Porrima system)

(The Red Mile, Porrima III, Porrima system) The Den (in orbit around Chthonia, Wolf system)

We've no doubt that there are more besides these with hundreds of systems to work through, but having this selection at your fingertips means that you'll be able to fly to a shipyard that's relatively close by, no matter where you are, and start building towards any of the Starfield best ships. That being said, which are the ones that you actively want to seek out in a pinch?

Best shipyards in Starfield

Here are several shipyards in Starfield that should be high on your list to check out if you have some extra credits and want to try some Starfield ship customization.

Neon landing pad (Neon City, Volii Alpha, Volii system) The Neon technician sells a range of high-end pieces, which makes sense considering Neon's status as a big, unregulated intergalactic market. Not only that, but if they don't have anything you want, you can just go into the Neon Core district and to the showrooms of both Stroud-Ekland and Taiyo for even greater choice.

(Neon City, Volii Alpha, Volii system) The Key (in orbit around Suvorov, Kryx system) You'll need to know how to join the Crimson Fleet Pirates in Starfield first, as they're the ones who own this space station and will blast you if you get too close otherwise, but the Key sells a variety of illegal pieces that are just not for sale in many other places - including the tech needed to engage in Starfield contraband smuggling.

(in orbit around Suvorov, Kryx system) New Atlantis landing pad (New Atlantis, Jemison, Alpha Centauri system) It's an easy option, but considering New Atlantis is basically "tutorial city", their technician sells a variety of ships and modules that'll suit almost any need. The quality isn't always superb, but there's a very high variety, making this a great shipyard for beginner pilots looking for just the right option.

(New Atlantis, Jemison, Alpha Centauri system)

