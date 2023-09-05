How to get Starfield ship parts and repair your ship

By Will Sawyer
published

Starfield ship parts are integral to performing mid-flight repairs on your starship

Starfield frontier ship fighting crimson fleet ship out in space
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Stocking up on Starfield ship parts through looting or buying will allow you to repair your ship when it takes serious hull damage from battling the enemy – or perhaps a stray asteroid got in the way while you weren’t looking. Early on in Starfield, ship parts can be quite tricky to get hold of, so you might need to pay a visit to a ship technician, but they become much easier to acquire once you’ve built up some credits and know where to look. I’ve laid out all the details on getting ship parts in Starfield and how you can repair your ship.

How to get ship parts in Starfield

Starfield ship parts are a vital resource for keeping your ship in working order, and you can get them in two ways:

  • Loot ship parts from destroyed ships: After a big space battle, make sure you fly around and loot the destroyed ships. Sometimes they’ll have a few ship parts. You need to target the destroyed ship and fly within 500m of it to see what it holds.

Starfield ship parts looted from destroyed ship's hold

(Image credit: Bethesda)
  • Buy ship parts: Ship parts can also be bought in all kinds of shops around Starfield, such as Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis and Shepherd’s General Store in Akila City. Check the vendor’s ‘Aid’ item stock.

Starfield ship parts in shop inventory

(Image credit: Bethesda)
Starfield ship guides

Starfield assign crew
Starfield ship customization
Starfield inventory and storage
How to dock with ships in Starfield
Starfield fast travel

Now that you’ve got some ship parts, you can use them while piloting your ship by pressing in the right stick on controller. This consumes one ship part and begins to restore 40% of your ship’s health over 10 seconds. Be aware that ship parts are extremely heavy – each one takes up 10kg of mass in your cargo hold or inventory. It’s tempting to buy as many as you can in one go, but you really don’t want to be carrying around too many ship parts at once in Starfield.

Starfield ship services technician repairs

(Image credit: Bethesda)

However, if you ever run out of ship parts and need some emergency repairs, get to a ship services technician in any of the major Starfield cities. You can pay them 1000 credits to fully repair your ship. The fee is always 1,000 credits, so it doesn’t matter if your ship has a little dent or a near-catastrophic hull breach.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Will Sawyer
Will Sawyer
Guides Writer

Will Sawyer is a guides writer at GamesRadar+ who works with the rest of the guides team to give readers great information and advice on the best items, how to complete a particular challenge, or where to go in some of the biggest video games. Will joined the GameRadar+ team in August 2021 and has written about service titles, including Fortnite, Destiny 2, and Warzone, as well as some of the biggest releases like Halo Infinite, Elden Ring, and God of War Ragnarok.

See comments