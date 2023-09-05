How to get Starfield ship parts and repair your ship

Stocking up on Starfield ship parts through looting or buying will allow you to repair your ship when it takes serious hull damage from battling the enemy – or perhaps a stray asteroid got in the way while you weren’t looking. Early on in Starfield, ship parts can be quite tricky to get hold of, so you might need to pay a visit to a ship technician, but they become much easier to acquire once you’ve built up some credits and know where to look. I’ve laid out all the details on getting ship parts in Starfield and how you can repair your ship.

How to get ship parts in Starfield

Starfield ship parts are a vital resource for keeping your ship in working order, and you can get them in two ways:

Loot ship parts from destroyed ships: After a big space battle, make sure you fly around and loot the destroyed ships. Sometimes they’ll have a few ship parts. You need to target the destroyed ship and fly within 500m of it to see what it holds.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Buy ship parts: Ship parts can also be bought in all kinds of shops around Starfield, such as Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis and Shepherd’s General Store in Akila City. Check the vendor’s ‘Aid’ item stock.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Now that you’ve got some ship parts, you can use them while piloting your ship by pressing in the right stick on controller. This consumes one ship part and begins to restore 40% of your ship’s health over 10 seconds. Be aware that ship parts are extremely heavy – each one takes up 10kg of mass in your cargo hold or inventory. It’s tempting to buy as many as you can in one go, but you really don’t want to be carrying around too many ship parts at once in Starfield.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

However, if you ever run out of ship parts and need some emergency repairs, get to a ship services technician in any of the major Starfield cities. You can pay them 1000 credits to fully repair your ship. The fee is always 1,000 credits, so it doesn’t matter if your ship has a little dent or a near-catastrophic hull breach.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.