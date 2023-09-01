How to access Starfield ship storage and inventory

Your Starfield ship storage and inventory is an essential part of stopping yourself from dealing with the whole thorny issue of the Starfield encumbrance mechanics, storing items inside your cargo hold so that you don't have to carry them yourself. It's a simple enough system, though not one that's the most intuitive for beginners, so we'll lay out how it works below, and how you can access your ship storage and expand it further in Starfield.

How to store items on your ship in Starfield

To store items on your ship in Starfield, players need to head inside and go into the cockpit. No matter what kind of ship you have, there's always a screen on the right-hand wall that's how you access your ship inventory, storage and cargo hold, allowing you to put things into storage or take them out again. There's no limit on the kind of item you can put in there, though there is a limited cargo space to each ship, so whether you want to store resources, guns or more, it'll all use up varying amounts of limited space.

There's also likely to be other containers around your ship, depending on your layout, including a Captain's Locker on the right side of the cockpit. These other storage containers are nowhere near as large as the cargo hold, but they can still be used in a pinch. Certain hab containers also come with a lot of storage containers, for better (if limited) inventory management.

Finally, there's nothing stopping you from just… dropping things on the floor of your ship. Starfield remembers what you've placed and where, so it will still be there when you're back and won't count towards your cargo limit (as long as you don't mind wading through it all).

How to increase your ship storage space in Starfield

If you want to expand your ship's inventory, you need to perform some Starfield ship customization. We've elaborated more in the attached guide, but what you need to do is to purchase new Cargo Holds and attach them to your ship, each one of which expands the inventory space by a certain amount, depending on what kind of hold you have. This doesn't change anything about how ships work or how you manage their inventory, it's simply adding further space to the same system - though if you buy Shielded Cargo Holds, you can start dealing with all the Starfield contraband smuggling mechanics and make some (less than legal) money on the side.

