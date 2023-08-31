How to join the Crimson Fleet Pirates in Starfield

By Joel Franey
published

If you want to become a pirate in Starfield, there are multiple ways to join the Crimson Fleet faction

Delgado, leader of the Crimson Fleet Pirates in Starfield
(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Starfield Crimson Fleet Pirates faction can be joined in several ways, but the easiest one is simply being a poor pirate yourself, getting caught by the UC Vanguard and being strong-armed into going undercover as a mole. Still, there's more than one route to their hideout of the Key and the least self-righteous of the major Starfield factions, and even going in through deep cover, players can go all in and properly join the pirates on a more committed basis. For those who want to know more, here's how to join the Crimson Fleet Pirates in Starfield.

Joining the Crimson Fleet Pirates in Starfield

Base for the Crimson Fleet Pirates in Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)

At time of writing, we know of two methods to find the Crimson Fleet Pirates faction in Starfield. They are:

  • Get arrested by the United Colonies. If you're caught being too inept or unlucky with the Starfield contraband smuggling mechanics, you can agree to be arrested rather than fight your way out. The first time this happens, you'll be taken to a prison run by the Vanguard and told that you'll be going undercover as a mole to infiltrate the Crimson Fleet Pirates, as an alternative to a lengthy prison sentence. This then starts the "Deep Cover" mission, followed by the "Rook meets King" mission - complete these two and you'll be given access to the Crimson Fleet.
  • Join the Vanguard. On Jemison and New Atlantis in The Mast district, players can join the United Colonies' peacekeeping arm known as the Vanguard. You’ll get two missions when you join and one of them, Deep Cover, will see you start the same undercover entry to the Crimson Fleet you get when caught smuggling.
More Starfield guides

Starfield factions
Starfield companions
Starfield crew
Starfield romances and relationships

However you get there, the Crimson Fleet Pirates are situated on a repurposed prison and space station in the Kryx System known as The Key, which serves as their headquarters and main base. There's certainly advantages to being a pirate - you get access to special tech that helps with smuggling, can offload contraband cargo, get access to piracy and smuggling missions, and more besides. Not only that, but while you’re in the faction. any pirates you encounter in bases and other areas will leave you alone because you're one of them. 

For more info on the criminal lifestyle, get a refresher on the Starfield lockpicking system, or find out how to steal ships in Starfield here!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

See comments