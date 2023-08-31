The Starfield Crimson Fleet Pirates faction can be joined in several ways, but the easiest one is simply being a poor pirate yourself, getting caught by the UC Vanguard and being strong-armed into going undercover as a mole. Still, there's more than one route to their hideout of the Key and the least self-righteous of the major Starfield factions, and even going in through deep cover, players can go all in and properly join the pirates on a more committed basis. For those who want to know more, here's how to join the Crimson Fleet Pirates in Starfield.

Joining the Crimson Fleet Pirates in Starfield

At time of writing, we know of two methods to find the Crimson Fleet Pirates faction in Starfield. They are:

Get arrested by the United Colonies. If you're caught being too inept or unlucky with the Starfield contraband smuggling mechanics, you can agree to be arrested rather than fight your way out. The first time this happens, you'll be taken to a prison run by the Vanguard and told that you'll be going undercover as a mole to infiltrate the Crimson Fleet Pirates, as an alternative to a lengthy prison sentence. This then starts the "Deep Cover" mission, followed by the "Rook meets King" mission - complete these two and you'll be given access to the Crimson Fleet.

However you get there, the Crimson Fleet Pirates are situated on a repurposed prison and space station in the Kryx System known as The Key, which serves as their headquarters and main base. There's certainly advantages to being a pirate - you get access to special tech that helps with smuggling, can offload contraband cargo, get access to piracy and smuggling missions, and more besides. Not only that, but while you’re in the faction. any pirates you encounter in bases and other areas will leave you alone because you're one of them.

