How to join friends in Elden Ring Nightreign multiplayer

Elden Ring Nightreign multiplayer is a little confusing but is far simpler than setting it up in the Elden Ring, letting you send invites or set passwords. Crucially, if you aren't already aware, there is no Elden Ring Nightreign crossplay so if you and your friends are on different platforms, you're straight out of luck and won't be able to play together.

But if you are on the same platform, be that PS5, Xbox Series X, or Steam, there are a couple of ways you can join each other in Elden Ring Nightreign, the easiest being to simply invite them through your friends list. The other uses FromSoftware's signature multiplayer password system which isn't the most reliable, but it's important to know how it works anyway. Here's everything you need to know about multiplayer in Elden Ring Nightreign and how to play with your friends.

How Elden Ring Nightreign multiplayer works

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Elden Ring Nightreign multiplayer system allows you to team up with your friends in two ways, both of which are accessed by navigating to the Matchmaking Settings tab when you open the Expeditions menu at the main roundtable.

Importantly, make sure your Expedition Type is set to "multiplayer" too, otherwise you'll launch a single-player Expedition and will have to play Elden Ring Nightreign solo. There is also no two-player mode in that allows you to play with one other friend in Nightreign – you must either play alone or in a team of three.

Invite friends to a team session

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

If you want to team up with players who you are already friends with on your relevant platform (Xbox network, PSN, or Steam), here's what you need to do:

Open the Matchmaking Settings menu and click the Invite Members button at the top. This opens your platform's friend list. Select players from your friends list and invite them. When they accept, you'll see all your names pop up in the top-right corner of your screen under the "Preparing…" heading – other players can't join you in the Roundtable Hold. Choose an Expedition and make sure all other players also choose the same one. If there are three of you in the same to session together, the Expedition will begin shortly. If there are only two of you, matchmaking to find a third will automatically begin and the Expedition will start once a third player has been found.

Set a multiplayer password

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

If you want to take down one of the Elden Ring Nightreign bosses with players you aren't friends with on your platform of choice, you'll need to use a multiplayer password (or you could add them and use the above method!). I've explained how passwords in Elden Ring Nightreign work below:

Open the Matchmaking Settings tab, select the box under the Multiplayer Password heading and set a password. This can be made of any alphanumerical characters so your password could be "1234", "final boss", or "poggers", for example. Next, look at the No. of password players setting, which determines how many players you'll match with using the same password as you. If you want two players to join you for a full team of three, set this to "three players". If you want only one player to join you, meaning the third player will come from matchmaking, choose "two players". Crucially, all players must have the same setting! Start an Expedition to begin matchmaking and make sure the players you're trying to team up with also pick the same Expedition.

This should eventually get you into a run with other players but it can be a bit unreliable, sometimes not finding players with the same password. I would definitely recommend befriending players to make matching as smooth as possible! Then you get straight into choosing your Elden Ring Nightreign classes.

Still trying to beat the game's first boss in the Elden Ring Nightreign Tricephalos Expedition? We've got some pointers to help you out with this hellhound and our general Elden Ring Nightreign tips should be of use too!



