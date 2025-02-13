Is Elden Ring Nightreign crossplay?

With the Closed Network Test set to go live this weekend, you might be wondering whether there will be Elden Ring Nightreign crossplay support available. The ability to play with friends no matter what platform they own has become somewhat ubiquitous in recent years, with many publishers stripping down barriers to keep players grouped together. Sadly, FromSoftware is also known to buck popular trends in the video game industry – that remains true with Elden Ring Nightreign too.

FromSoftware's new game for 2025 is set to launch on May 30, 2025. This standalone adventure merges the action-RPG heart of Elden Ring with a multiplayer roguelike structure, allowing you to join forces with your friends and take on a litany of classic bosses (from both the base game and the Dark Souls series) while roaming around a shrinking map with up-to three other players in co-op. Sadly, players will need to be within the same platform ecosystem as you if you want to play together – and yes, that's going to apply to both the full release and the Elden Ring Nightreign beta . Let me explain exactly how crossplay in Elden Ring Nightreign works.

Elden Ring Nightreign cross-platform play explained

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

There will be no Elden Ring Nightreign crossplay support. This means that if you're jumping online during one of the Elden Ring Nightreign network test times on PS5, you won't be able to join friends on PC or Xbox Series X. This decision means that Elden Ring Nightreign cross platform support will function in a similar fashion to the original Elden Ring , which had similar restrictions in place.

The good news is that there will be Elden Ring Nightreign cross-generational support. This means that you'll be able to tackle all of the Elden Ring Nightreign bosses with friends in the same platform ecosystem – PS4 players battling alongside those on PS5, and the same is true for Xbox One and Xbox Series X owners too.

While the decision to restrict Elden Ring Nightreign crossplay will certainly come as a disappointment to some, there's little chance that FromSoftware will change its stance or policy here. So while we accept that creative decision, why not take some time to get your head around the Elden Ring Nightreign classes – there are some big changes coming that are sure to set all Elden Ring veterans back a step.