How to emote in Elden Ring Nightreign

To emote in Elden Ring Nightreign is done through the main menu, with new emotes to be unlocked throughout the game itself. Emotes generally are unlocked as you progress though Elden Ring Nightreign, and while they don't serve any mechanical function, you can use them to celebrate victories and communicate simple ideas to your teammates when engaging in the Elden Ring Nightreign multiplayer system.

But you've got to work out the slightly unclear UI before you can get to that point, especially if you've bought some new emotes and then have no idea how to use them. We'll show you how to trigger the Nightreign emotes you buy, as well as how to buy and unlock more as you progress through the game!

How to use Nightreign emotes (Image: © Bandai Namco) To use emotes in Elden Ring Nightreign, players simply need to open the pause menu and press the Triangle/Y button, which brings up a list of all the emotes and Prattling Pates you currently have unlocked. Then you simply select which emote you want your character to do, and they will! As you unlock more emotes, you'll get a wider selection to pick from.

And speaking of which…

How to unlock emotes in Elden Ring Nightreign

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

You can expand your Elden Ring Nightreign emote and Prattling Pate collection by buying more from the Small Jar Bazaar in the Roundtable Hold, southwest of the main room where you start new Expeditions. Emotes cost Murk, which is earned by completing runs and selling relics.

The bazaar's emote stock expands over the course of the game, usually after defeating a new Nightlord boss like the Elden Ring Nightreign Gaping Jaw. Check here regularly to see what new ones are for sale!

How long is Elden Ring Nightreign? Well, that answer will vary, but we've got all the info at the link for you to check out. Or, if you're struggling to get a foothold, find out all the most essential Elden Ring Nightreign tips!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.