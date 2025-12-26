Elden Ring Nightreign was a bold yet flawed Soulslike experiment, but I think it could shape the entire industry's future

Elden Ring Nightreign was a brave experiment, but not a wholly successful one. It's a swing, and while it's not a miss, it's also not exactly a home run. It's such a significant twist on a formula so well-defined and so beloved that it was always going to struggle to find its core audience, an attempt to fit the niche into the mass-appeal.

But while that might make Nightreign a strange victor on our best multiplayer games of 2025 list, the very fact that FromSoftware was prepared to give a project like this a chance will see it stand as one of this year’s most important titles — and I don’t think this is the last time we see an experiment like it.

Adapt or die

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Year in Review 2025 (Image credit: Future) GamesRadar+ presents Year in Review: The Best of 2025, our coverage of all the unforgettable games, movies, TV, hardware, and comics released during the last 12 months. Throughout December, we’re looking back at the very best of 2025, so be sure to check in across the month for new lists, interviews, features, and retrospectives as we guide you through the best the past year had to offer.

In many ways Nightreign is just more Elden Ring, and in the relative FromSoftware drought we find ourselves in after Shadow of the Erdtree and ahead of The Duskbloods, that was clearly welcome.



It's more casual than anything the solo Lands Between experience offered, but there was a zen-like quality in whaling on an unfortunate boss that I enjoyed, safe in the knowledge that even if I did get whacked, I wasn't going to get combo'd to pieces without one of my allies repaying our foe in kind.