From Battlefield 6 to Peak, these are the best multiplayer games of 2025 to play with friends today

Sometimes gaming truly is better with friends, and the best multiplayer games of 2025 are testament to that fact. Whether it's your gang spraying bullets on the virtual front lines, a group hacking your way through fantastical beasts, or a couple looking to dive into something come date night, this year has been an absolute goldmine of collaborative outings.

Year in Review 2025 (Image credit: Future) GamesRadar+ presents Year in Review: The Best of 2025, our coverage of all the unforgettable games, movies, TV, hardware, and comics released during the last 12 months. Throughout December, we’re looking back at the very best of 2025, so be sure to check in across the month for new lists, interviews, features, and retrospectives as we guide you through the best the past year had to offer.

However, while there are plenty of excellent titles among the list of the best games of 2025 to pick up with your friends, we've extensively searched for the greatest must-play titles that every fan of the best multiplayer games should check out today. After all, 2026 is just around the corner, and that means a whole slew of new games are on their way, so before we all get distracted by the new year, it's time to give the 2025 standouts their moment. Below are the top five games that have had the GamesRadar+ team in a chokehold since they released, and that we've personally put hours of time into together.

5. Monster Hunter Wilds

(Image credit: Capcom)

Developer: Capcom

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Monster Hunter Wilds isn't just one of the best multiplayer games of the year; it's also one of the best Monster Hunter games, period. Making some necessary gameplay tweaks that make the franchise more inviting and less punishing for new and casual players, as well as offer some of the most customizable options in any title of the year, you can easily spend hours and convince a ton of friends to hop online and slay some beasts.

In terms of multiplayer features, up to four players can set out on hunts together and even assist each other during the main campaign. Not only is combat and messing around with the new wound system together a blast, but you also don't need to regroup at camp after each mission, making your collaborative monster hunting feel more immersive than ever before. Monster Hunter Wilds is great solo or with friends, but the multiplayer features are addictive and open up the franchise like never before.

Learn more in our Monster Hunter Wilds review, where we said it's "the new peak of Monster Hunter, only further enlivened by a colorful cast of monsters that defies longtime design conventions.

4. Split Fiction

(Image credit: EA)

Developer: Hazelight Studios

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2