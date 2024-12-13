Split Fiction: Everything we know so far

Split Fiction is the newest game coming from Hazelight Studios, the minds behind the revolutionary co-op title It Takes Two. That's right, after making the go-to game for couples and best friends alike, the studio is returning to give us another two-player masterpiece - this time giving us a less cartoony world in favor of a sci-fi and fantasy blend of highly rendered splendor.

Playing as two writers (one specializing in sci-fi and the other in fantasy), you must work together and try to escape a simulation that has trapped you both in each other's stories. With levels alternating between dystopian landscapes and dragon-filled adventures, Split Fiction has easily landed on our list of the most exciting new games of 2025 and looks to be just as captivating as It Takes Two first was. In fact, we're pretty confident that this will be the best co-op game of the year.

So, to prepare for another cooperative masterpiece, below we've gathered all the latest news for Split Fiction - including details on it's release date, gameplay, story, and more.

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

The good news is that the Split Fiction release date has been confirmed as March 6, 2025, and it will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. This big news, along with a fancy trailer that looks absolutely stunning, came our way during The Game Awards 2024. Fans of It Takes Two have been waiting for a new Hazelight Studios game ever since 2021, so the shocking reveal of Split Fiction, as well as its fast-approaching release date, feels like a massive gift for 2025.

Split Fiction platforms

(Image credit: Hazelight)

Split Fiction will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA App once it launches in March 2025. Like with It Takes Two, there will be a "friends pass" available. This means that only one of you will need to buy the game in order to play together online.

The great news is that Split Fiction's friends pass will also have cross-play between PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam - something It Takes Two didn't offer. So, if one of you is a console player and the other is a PC person, you'll both be able to use your platform of choice! While there's no news on a Nintendo Switch release just yet, It Takes Two came to the Switch a year after its initial launch - so there's always the possibility that we'll see the game head there as well in the future. Stay tuned for details!

Split Fiction trailer

Split Fiction story

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Split Fiction follows two writers, Mio and Zoe. Mio writes sci-fi while Zoe writes fantasy. The two are complete strangers to one another but soon fate brings them together after they get stuck in a simulation. What is this simulation you ask? Well, Split Fiction kicks off after the two amateur writers team up with a tech company that has pitched the idea to use their stories in their new product that can simulate worlds to readers.

However, during the initial process, an accident happens, resulting in the two authors being sucked into the system. They will have to work together to escape the simulation that is now throwing them to and from each other's stories - one a sci-fi world, the other a high fantasy outing complete with dragons and giants.

Split Fiction gameplay details

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Split Fiction is a co-op game that is fully designed to be experienced with two players. By that, we mean it isn't competitive, and player 2 isn't just a helpful ghost as you progress through the story - they are an equal partner and just as important to finishing the game. Like It Takes Two, Split Fiction is a linear action-adventure game with strong platforming elements at its core. We also anticipated that, like its predecessor, we'll see some mini-games pop up during levels. However, what we do know is that it has all the makings to be one of the best adventure games of 2025.

During the Game Awards, the trailer for Split Fiction promised a "unique mechanic for every level." This is similar to It Takes Two, which also featured world-specific mechanics. However, instead of shooting flaming goo at wasps like we did in It Takes Two, in Split Fiction, you'll get to experience genre-specific gameplay that fits perfectly into the game's sci-fi and fantasy themes.

From the trailer we know that there will be a level that involves raising dragons, eventually using them to fly and navigate platforming. We also saw magnetized balls in the sci-fi levels that allow you to roll across walls and morph as you do some more platforming. There will be boss fights, shooting mechanics, and, best of all, a level where you play as pigs (the dream).

