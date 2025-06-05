Pragmata: Everything you need to know about Capcom's new sci-fi adventure game

Pragmata is a new original IP from Capcom that will take us on a sci-fi-infused journey packed full of action alongside protagonist Hugh and his android companion, Diana. Making a surprise comeback appearance during the State of Play June 2025 showcase, the upcoming adventure game was originally first announced all the way back in 2020, and has been in development for a long time now. After being hit with several delays, the game went under the radar, with little in the way of news or updates since 2023.



But with its return during the Summer Game Fest Schedule for 2025, we not only got a fresh new launch window for what is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing new games, but we also got to see some gameplay which offers a little insight into the combat, and the way in which the main characters of Pragmata that we'll soon be meeting work together.



With a curious futuristic setting that brings to mind some of the best space games we've seen in recent times, and the promise of more to come in the future, there's still some mystery surrounding Pragmata and all it will hold for us. But it's undoubtedly exciting to see the sci-fi adventure resurface, and the tantalizing new tease has heightened the sense of anticipation. From previous trailers to this latest look, and some details from Capcom following the showcase, read on below for a full recap of everything you need to know about Pragmata.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Pragmata is currently slated to release sometime in 2026, but no exact date has been specified just yet.

This new launch window came at the tailend of the latest gameplay trailer, with a little post-it note-like message penned by Diana that nods to the past delays with the word "sorry" written underneath, before the text changes to "2026, it's real", with a small smiley face sketched out below.

When Pragmata was first revealed in 2020, it was originally aiming for a 2022 release, before it was later delayed into 2023. Then, it was later delayed indefinitely, and the studio went radio silent on the project time before we got this new launch window.

Pragmata platforms

(Image credit: Capcom)

Pragmata is set to release on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.

When it was first announced in June 2020, it was one of the early games to be revealed for the then next-gen consoles, which hadn't yet been released. Fast forward five years later, and Pragmata is still set to come to the same platforms, with the official website confirming a PC Steam and console launch.

With the newly launched Switch 2 now out in the wild, there hasn't been any word on whether or not it will one day join the lineup of upcoming Switch 2 games for Nintendo's new-gen console, but we'll be keeping an eye out for any updates.

Pragmata trailers

The very first Pragmata trailer (just above) came our way back in 2020, with an introduction to a mysterious astronaut-like figure walking down a city street that we now know is the protagonist, Hugh. He's then joined by a young girl, who is later revealed to be an android companion. While the initial reveal offers up a mysterious first look, it introduces us to the two main characters and the curious sci-fi universe we'll be pulled into.

The second Pragmata trailer (which you can watch below) came during a Capcom showcase in 2023, which gave us our first real glimpses of gameplay. In the trailer, we see Hugh and Diana exploring a "dystopian near-future lunar world" as they go up against some robotic foes.

The latest gameplay trailer (seen below), which dropped during the State of Play June 2025 showcase, gave us the most extensive look at Pragmata yet. "What comes after dreaming?", the title card reads, before we hear a mysterious voice introduce an organization known as the Delphi Corporation, which could have a major presence within the story of Pragmata and relate to some of its themes: "The future. It isn't just a dream, it's a promise," the voice says, as though it's an advertisement trying to sell us on the organization.

"One we're turning into reality. With our third generation of Lunafilament and advanced generative AI, we're reshaping the line between dreams and reality. We create life for our future. Delphi Corporation".

Pragmata story and setting

(Image credit: Capcom)

There's still a lot of mystery surrounding Pragmata's story, but in the latest gameplay trailer, we appear to be shown the first meeting between protagonist Hugh and his new android companion.

First introduced as D-I-03367, Hugh gives his companion the name Diana, but we don't yet know the exact circumstances that bring the pair together. But the trailer itself is also called "First Contact", which goes in line with their initial connection, and we also know that the pair will have to work together to make it through a lunar research station and defeat its AI in order to return to Earth.

Taking place in a "near-future" setting with a distinct sci-fi edge, it'll be interesting to discover how this Delphi organization factors into the story, and how Hugh and Diana ended up in this situation.

In an official PlayStation blog post that followed the State of Play showcase, director Cho Yonghee said that the team at Capcom can't wait to talk about Hugh and Diana and their adventure, so here's hoping we learn more about the story soon!

Pragmata gameplay

(Image credit: Capcom)

We've gotten to see some Pragmata gameplay thanks to the latest trailer, which shows off some of the ways Hugh and Diana work together as they navigate the research station. With Diana hopping on Hugh's back as he goes up against foes, and also using some kind of hacking ability. In the PlayStation blogpost, Yonghee explains that both protagonists have their own abilities and we'll be "controlling them both - at the same time - to overcome the many obstacles you'll face" throughout the game.

"This two-in-one approach, where Hacking is key to your success, is our own unique take on combat that you'll only find here - in Pragmata", Yonghee says, before adding that we can expect more details soon as Capcom delves "deeper into the combat experience in the near future". From the sounds of it, we won't have to wait too long to discover more about Pragmata's gameplay and its "unique hacking twist".

Pragmata development

(Image credit: Capcom)

Pragmata was initially revealed during the PS5 Future of Gaming event, which streamed back in 2020 to officially reveal the PS5 for the first time, some four months before the console launched.

Originally slated to launch in 2022, Capcom posted news confirming its decision to push back the release into 2023, citing that the team needed more time to "ensure this will be an unforgettable adventure". The delay was accompanied by new artwork of Diana holding up a sign with the amended release date and an apology.

Then, the project was indefinitely delayed in 2023 with a new trailer that dropped during a Capcom showcase, which marked the publisher's 40th anniversary. While assurances were given that the team were still hard at work, it wasn't until 2025 that we finally got to see the game once more, with Capcom even calling back to its initial delay artwork with a similar message confirming it's still very much real and on the way, with its new 2026 launch window.

