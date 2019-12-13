It's official, the Xbox Series X console is coming and we know what it looks like, which means we can finally get excited about the upcoming Xbox Series X games that are on the horizon. We actually have quite a few officially confirmed titles, but there are a few rumors on the horizon too.

Plus, when we asked Matt Booty, head of Xbox Studios, whether we should expect any first-party Xbox One games that are announced before the end of the year / 2020 would also be playable on Xbox Series X, he said "Yes. Yes. 100%", which suggests that the inevitable list of upcoming Xbox Series X games will be hefty – especially when you consider that there will be every Xbox Game Pass game accessible too.

But for now, here's every upcoming Xbox Series X game confirmed, and rumoured:

Halo Infinite

Release date: Holiday 2020

Developer / Publisher: 343 Industries / Microsoft

Genre: Action / Adventure

The next chapter of the iconic space shooter is perfectly timed to be a show pony for the new Xbox Series X, even if it will also be released on the "entire Xbox family of devices" including Windows PCs. It's being built on a new engine, Slipspace, and the trailer certainly looks real pretty. As for the story, we know it'll continue Master Chief's s journey and, according to Chris Lee, studio head on Halo Infinite, will "mark the beginning of a new chapter and challenge for the Chief, but it will also respect and continue threads that led to this point." We'll meet new characters, like the Pilot, and - most excitingly - some of the sound effects were provided by a pug called Gyoza.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Release date: Holiday 2020

Developer / Publisher: Ninja Theory / Microsoft

Genre: Adventure

A surprise sequel to Hellblade was revealed alongside the Xbox Series X itself. Called Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, we don't know actually that much about the game's story yet. The trailer itself doesn't give too much away – apart from the fact it looks fantastically glorious running in-engine – it definitely feels like it takes the same dark, terrifying tone as its source material. It's foreboding bonfires, weird-ass chanting and more, which all suggest yet another harrowing journey for our heroine.

Watch Dogs Legion

Release date: TBC 2020

Developer / Publisher: Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft

Genre: Action / Adventure

Watch Dogs Legion takes the hacking gameplay that has made the series so well-known and then gives you London and all its inhabitants to use it against. Set in a post-Brexit dystopian London, you don't play as a single-protagonist anymore, but rather a team of hackers that you've built yourself, by choosing from the vast plethora of NPCs that make up London's resident. Each will have their own backstory, skills and abilities, strengths and weaknesses, and can also suffer from a touch of the old permadeath. So be careful with your spy grandma. Elsewhere you'll be hacking the drones and other tech that makes up London's infrastructure and security, in order to take down DedSec once again.



Gods & Monsters

Release date: TBC 2020

Developer / Publisher: Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft

Genre: Action / Adventure

Described as a "storybook adventure", we're already a little bit in love with Gods and Monsters. The cinematic trailer, which you can watch above, has given us a glimpse of what this game – brought to you from the team behind Assassin's Creed Odyssey, who are already very familiar with Greek gods and goddesses – will offer you. It's a beautifully stylized fantasy world, where you play as a warrior who's been called in to help save the Greek gods. It's clearly going to be a legendary journey, where you'll meet the likes of Medusa, and other Greek deities, as you work to take down Typhon, the most deadly creature in all of Greek mythology, and all his spawned monsters.

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Release date: TBC 2020

Developer / Publisher: Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft

Genre: First-person shooter

Set several years in the future, Rainbow Six Quarantine isn't a spin-off of the highly successful Rainbow Six Siege, but something new entirely. In it, you'll play as one of the Rainbow Operators who are having to face off against a totally new breed of mutated alien parasite that's started to infect the human race. It's a three-player co-op affair, where you play in PVE matches against this new, rather terrifying foe. Ubisoft promises "tense, chaotic, and totally unpredictable missions", and judging by Rainbow Six Siege, we don't doubt it.

Starfield

Release date: TBC

Developer / Publisher: Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda

Genre: Action

As Bethesda's first new IP in over a decade, there's already a lot of pressure riding on Starfield. And now, it's been confirmed that it will count among the upcoming Xbox Series X games, by Bethesda's own Todd Howard. All we have to go on as to what the game is about is the above teaser trailer, which hints we're looking at a sci-fi RPG set somewhere in space. From the brilliant flash of light that quickly devours a space station and a planet though, it's clear something is going down in space town.

Dying Light 2

Release date: TBC 2020

Developer / Publisher: Techland / Techland

Genre: Action / Adventure

Taking place some 15 years after the original game, Dying Light 2 is taking us deeper into this particular zombie apocalypse than ever before. Techland itself has described the time period as the 'new Dark Ages', where society has been dragged back to a more primal version of itself, battling for territory with each other as much as they are with the zombie hordes. It's a glorious-looking game and comes with updated parkour and combat mechanics, which should make it a 2020 game to remember.

Everwild

Release date: TBC

Developer / Publisher: Rare / Microsoft

Genre: TBC

Okay, okay, so neither Rare nor Microsoft have said that Everwild is an upcoming Xbox Series X game, but the fact it's only just been announced is in the early stages of development and isn't even close to a release date yet suggests that it could indeed be the case.

This is a brand new IP from Rare – the developer behind Sea of Thieves, Banjo-Kazooie, Battletoads and more – and all we have so far is the above trailer. It's filled with colorful and fantastical creatures that interact with humans cautiously in a slightly otherworldly setting. It's not clear yet what kind of game it'll be, but there's clearly a threat from predators in this world too. Whatever form it eventually takes, it's clear that it's going to be a beauty.

Rumoured upcoming Xbox Series X games