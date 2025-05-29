Ninja Gaiden 4: Everything we know so far about the upcoming action game

After over a decade of waiting, Ninja Gaiden 4 is finally on its way. That's right, the follow-up to the 2012 action game, Ninja Gaiden 3, is real and is racing towards us this year! Developed by Team Ninja and PlatinumGames, the sequel has quickly established itself as one of the most exciting new games of 2025, as it ushers in a brand new hero and marks a new dawn for the iconic franchise.

Announced during the 2025 Xbox Developer Direct showcase, Ninja Gaiden 4 will introduce us to a new martial arts genius from the Raven clan called Yakumo. While series staple Ryu Hayabusa is still in the story as a playable character, Yakumo will be our primary protagonist this time around and will be bringing with him a ton of cool new combat features, as well as a new chapter to the long-running series. Change can be scary, but from gameplay footage, trailers, and information from the dev team, we're confident that newcomers and Ninja Gaiden veterans alike will have plenty of reasons to get excited about this upcoming Xbox game.

So, if you want to get on the Ninja hype train, keep reading as we take you through everything that you need to know about one of the best action games on the near horizon. From the Ninja Gaiden 4 release window, gameplay details, story, and more, you'll find all the latest news and insights right here.

(Image credit: Team Ninja)

Ninja Gaiden 4 is set to release sometime in 2025. This big news was revealed during the Xbox Developer Direct 2025 live stream back in January. So, we are due an update soon for sure.

We do know that the game will release during either Q3 or Q4 of 2025. This essentially means that it can occur anytime from July to December. However, we have our fingers crossed that a firm release date will be announced during the Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule. We'll keep you posted as more news heads our way!

Ninja Gaiden 4 platforms

(Image credit: Team Ninja)

Ninja Gaiden 4 has been confirmed to be heading to Xbox Series X, PC, and PS5. The good news is that it'll also be included with the Xbox Game Pass subscription from day one of its release!

It's always great to see a release be available across multiple platforms straight away. But we're still waiting to see if it'll also be added to our list of upcoming Switch 2 games in the future. Nintendo's new console has been receiving more and more big games, so it's possible that Ninja Gaiden 4 will make its way there, too. Stay tuned for updates.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ninja Gaiden 4 trailer

We got our first trailer for Ninja Gaiden 4 during the Xbox Developer Direct 2025 live stream, and it's stunning. Not only does it offer a detailed look at a cyberpunk Tokyo that is gripped by cursed rain, but we also get an action-heavy introduction to the new hero, Yakumo. You can watch the teaser for yourself above!

Ninja Gaiden 4 story and setting

(Image credit: Team Ninja)

Ninja Gaiden 4 is set in a time period after the events of Ninja Gaiden 3 in an abandoned futuristic Tokyo that is plagued by chaos caused by the ever-looming husk of the Dark Dragon. The trailer announcing the game gave us a pretty good introduction to the world of the title, explaining the dark cyberpunk-like setting.

"Several years ago, the Dark Dragon, youngest of the Divine Dragon Gods, wreaked havoc across the world," a voice over tells us, while the camera in the teaser sweeps across a dark cityscape under a massive dragon skeleton. However, before the evil villain could complete his nefarious scheme, we learn that a "sole ninja" stopped him. But it wasn't a total victory as the Dark Dragon's Husk remained and caused an endless downpour of cursed rain called "Rain of Darkrot". The rain means that the Dark Dragon is still alive and that peace cannot be obtained until the rain is fully stopped.

Ninja Gaiden 4's story follows a young ninja called Yakumo, who uses a fighting technique called Bloodraven Form. This allows the ninja to manipulate blood and create powerful attacks. Ryu Hayabusa ( the previous protagonist in the other Ninja Gaiden games) will also show up in this new outing. Currently, it's unclear how the two characters will interact with one another or what their end goal is. However, it seems like the action will revolve around fully defeating what is left of the Dark Dragon and stopping the "Rain of Darkrot" curse. We'll keep you posted as more details head our way.

We also know that the current state of Tokyo is due to the dealings of an organization called the "Divine Dragon Order". Yakumo will have to face off against members of the group regularly during his mission. They are guarding the Dark Dragon's seal. Demons are also on the loose, and Fiends are back in action here.

Ninja Gaiden 4 gameplay

(Image credit: Team Ninja)

Ninja Gaiden 4 is a Hack and Slash action game that will have you battling enemies with furious colourful flurries and satisfying combos. Developed by Team Ninja and PlatinumGames, relentless, fast, but fair combat is the main focus of the game. Meaning that if you're a thrill seeker with a strategic mind, this will be right up your street

In fact, if you need any more convincing that the upcoming game will be the snappy action affair of the year, Team Ninja director Fumihiko Yasuda said during the Xbox Developer Direct 2025 showcase: "We are excited to announce Ninja Gaiden 4, a new mainline entry in this high-speed action series, where you become the ultimate ninja and take on relentless enemies in fierce combat."

In Ninja Gaiden 4, you'll have plenty of enemies to face at every turn, and we also know from gameplay footage that as you progress through the story, you'll have to deal with the environment working against you as the curse tries to destroy everything. This means buildings will collapse and roads will warp, creating more of a challenge as Yakumo tries to complete his mission.

Yakumo will also utilize several Ninja tools and techniques when it comes to combat. This includes his cool Bloodraven Form, which allows him to manipulate his own blood and that of his enemies to perform powerful attacks. "Nue" style is another feature for Yakumo that lets him take out hordes of enemies at once, turning the tide whenever he is outnumbered. Speed of battles has been heightened in Ninja Gaiden 4, and we also have never seen before far-range instant kill attacks to look forward to!

Players will also get to play as Ryu, who has a vastly different fighting style from Yakumo. This means that there are tons of different ways that players can approach combat and play the game. There are legacy moves for veterans and new moves for everyone to dig into with both characters. So don't feel as if you're trapped by one particular playstyle!

Finally, players will also get to travel to different locations via rail gliding, swinging through gaps, and more. You'll want to explore the map as well since there are also plenty of challenges, scenarios, and hidden items waiting to be discovered.

Can you pre-order Ninja Gaiden 4?

(Image credit: Team Ninja)

Sorry, folks, but you currently can't pre-order Ninja Gaiden 4. However, you can wishlist the game on the platform of your choice! The game currently has a page live on Steam, Microsoft, and the PlayStation Store.

While we wait for updates to go live, you can also explore our thoughts on Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, which was released earlier this year.

For more new releases, check out our guides on all the upcoming PS5 games and new PC games heading our way.