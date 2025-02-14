Saros: Everything we know so far

During the most recent PlayStation State of Play showcase, Saros was the big reveal of the night, and for good reason - the upcoming sci-fi action game looks magnificent. From Returnal developer Housemarque, Saros isn't a sequel to the company's 2021 beloved roguelike but is instead a brand new IP set on a brutal and dangerous planet that's plagued by a mysterious eclipse.

Although we've only seen a cinematic trailer so far, this has quickly become one of our most anticipated new games of 2025 and one of the best upcoming PS5 games currently scheduled for 2026. Housemarque has given us some gameplay details and a brief breakdown of the story, which currently looks as interesting as a high-budget sci-fi blockbuster movie.

So, if you're as intrigued as we are about this new PlayStation gem, read on as we unpack all the latest news and details about a potential Saros release date, its trailer, gameplay, and more.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Saros will be released sometime in 2026 on PS5 and PS5 Pro. However, we are still waiting on a firm release date announcement for the upcoming sci-fi adventure. And, unfortunately, it's likely that we'll be waiting a while since the game was only revealed recently during the February 2025 PlayStation State of Play showcase.

Since we've already seen a cinematic trailer, we are guessing that development is going along swimmingly, though, so we have our fingers crossed for an early 2026 release window. We'll keep you posted as soon as we know more.

In the meantime, you can head over to our list of the best space games to play today to get your sci-fi fix.

Saros platforms

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

So far, the only platforms confirmed for Saros are PS5 and PS5 Pro.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That's right, it looks like we have another PS5 exclusive on our hands! While some PS5 exclusives have eventually made their way to PC, such as Death Stranding, and The Last of Us, we're still uncertain if we can expect to see Saros get the same treatment.

It may become another Bloodborne, which still hasn't made a PC appearance for years now. Returnal did come to PC, so hopefully Housemarque's new game also follows suit.

Saros trailer

The first cinematic trailer for Saros was shown during the February 2025 PlayStation State of Play showcase, and we're super intrigued by its brutal premise. In the clip, we see Arjun Devraj, a powerful Soltari Enforcer, on the planet Carcosa. Looking out across a still ocean, a creature with multiple hands emerges while Arjun gets his gun ready before the trailer cuts to the game's title card.

The trailer may not show a lot in terms of gameplay, but it does set the Dune-like vibe of the game and is very dramatic. We are definitely intrigued and anxious to see more!

Saros setting and story

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

According to Housemarque's website, Saros follows the "haunting story of a lost off-world colony on Carcosa under an ominous eclipse." You'll play as Arjun Devraj, a powerful Soltari Enforcer who is desperately searching for something (or someone). The problem is that he seems to be stuck in some sort of time loop as he works to complete his mission.

In the cinematic trailer we hear Arjun's voice actor Rahul Kohli (of Midnight Mass fame) say the lines: "Every time the sun dies, madness reigns. Then everything begins again. But after every death, I always come back stronger." As a monster emerges in the teaser, Arjun then says a very clear message to an unknown being. "I know that you are here, and I will find you."

Currently, we don't know anything more about what or who Arjun is after or about the history and current situation of the colony. However, Housemarque has said that more information about the upcoming game's NPC cast and story will be revealed in the future. Keep an eye on this page as we update you as soon as we know more.

Saros gameplay

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Saros is an action game that will see you having to play out multiple days on the harsh planet of Carcosa. However, if you were wondering if the gameplay would be similar to Housemarque's much-beloved roguelike, Returnal, there are some key differences between the two titles here.

During the last PlayStation State of Play showcase, creative director Gregory Louden explained that "Saros is the ultimate evolution of the Housemarque gameplay-first experience." While the game "builds" on Returnal's action, it will offer more long-term progression systems. Unlike Returnal, Saros will have permanent resource progression. In the new game, after each death, you can permanently upgrade your loadout and parts of your suit, making Arjun stronger with every run.

Housemarque is expected to share more gameplay details for Saros later this year, ahead of the game's 2026 release. So, stay tuned for updates.

Can you pre-order Saros?

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

No, you can't pre-order Saros just yet, sorry folks. However, considering how the game is scheduled for 2026, we may get a clearer idea of when we can expect to see pre-orders go live soon.

On the Housemarque website, the team has stated that we'll be getting more information in the future. Once we have a release date, we'll probably get news on pre-orders along with it.

While we wait for more news, you can dive into our list of the best roguelike games in the meantime to scratch any action heavy itches you may have!

For more upcoming titles, check out our lists of all the new PC games and upcoming Xbox Series X games in the works.