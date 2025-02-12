PlayStation State of Play February 2025 live – all the PS5 leaks and rumors ahead of Sony's first stream of the year
Here's all the news from the first State of Play of the year
It's nearly time for the year's first PlayStation State of Play stream, so we're kicking our live coverage off to ensure that everything you need to know is in one easy-to-reach – and fairly orange – space. We'll get into where to watch the PlayStation State of Play and what time the PS5 showcase starts before the event kicks off so you're ready to go, and then cover all the announcements and trailers as they happen so you don't miss a thing.
First announced just the other day by Sony, we're getting over 40 minutes of "news and updates" on upcoming PS5 games. Sony hasn't given away much, though it does say the show celebrates a "creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world."
Naturally, State of Play rumors, leaks, and speculation have taken hold as we wait for the show to begin, from one developer essentially confirming its presence to a rumor another Xbox game may be crossing the console divide. As always, we don't have long to wait and see what ends up appearing at the show. In the meantime, though, you can read our PlayStation State of Play predictions if you're curious - there's a good chance that we might be correct, maybe.
PlayStation State of Play February 2025 time and where to watch
The PlayStation State of Play showcase for February 2025 starts at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT. Sony says the stream will be over 40 minutes, but we don't expect this one to last the full hour.
As for how to watch the PlayStation Showcase, tune in to the official PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels when the time comes, and you'll be good to go. As history dictates, a countdown will likely kick off before the show begins, so shuffle in early if you don't want to miss a beat.
Speaking of the Lands Between, we played Elden Ring Nightreign for over 3 hours and came away thinking that it feels like a mod in the best way possible. Can FromSoft pull off the roguelike pivot? We're certainly hopeful.
One news story you won't see tonight – for the first time, anyway – is that Fromsoftware's Elden Ring spin-off Nightreign now has a release date of May 30. Not only that, but the roguelike take on the Lands Between also has DLC in the works.
Here's hoping that the Lost Souls Aside devs were talking about the big showcase and not, uh, the death of Duolingo mascot that's currently going viral.
If you've been out of the loop, Lost Souls Aside was first revealed around nine years ago, though we found out last year that the Final Fantasy and Devil May Cry mash-up is finally due to release this year. It's been a wait, though one that seems to be drawing to a close. Check out the trailer below for the vibe.
Starting with a game that essentially seems confirmed to show up, it looks like we're finally getting another look at Lost Soul Aside. Fans were quick to notice that the developers retweeted the State of Play announcement, and while that doesn't mean too much, we then got a follow-up that made the tease somewhat more concrete.
The answer is « yes ».February 11, 2025
And away we go! We've got many hours to go until the showcase itself, though that gives us plenty of time to get into some predictions and round up some rumors doin' the rounds.
Assassin's Creed Shadows Japanese voice actor says applying his native language to an English script about Japan was "an unusual and interesting experience"
Balatro creator declares one Joker a reference to an infamous 17-year-old meme, even if it wasn't originally intentional: "This is less of a 'confirmed' and more of a 'lmao it is now'"