PlayStation State of Play February 2025 live – all the PS5 leaks and rumors ahead of Sony's first stream of the year

It's nearly time for the year's first PlayStation State of Play stream, so we're kicking our live coverage off to ensure that everything you need to know is in one easy-to-reach – and fairly orange – space. We'll get into where to watch the PlayStation State of Play and what time the PS5 showcase starts before the event kicks off so you're ready to go, and then cover all the announcements and trailers as they happen so you don't miss a thing.

First announced just the other day by Sony, we're getting over 40 minutes of "news and updates" on upcoming PS5 games. Sony hasn't given away much, though it does say the show celebrates a "creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world."

Naturally, State of Play rumors, leaks, and speculation have taken hold as we wait for the show to begin, from one developer essentially confirming its presence to a rumor another Xbox game may be crossing the console divide. As always, we don't have long to wait and see what ends up appearing at the show. In the meantime, though, you can read our PlayStation State of Play predictions if you're curious - there's a good chance that we might be correct, maybe.

PlayStation State of Play February 2025 time and where to watch

The PlayStation State of Play showcase for February 2025 starts at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT. Sony says the stream will be over 40 minutes, but we don't expect this one to last the full hour.

As for how to watch the PlayStation Showcase, tune in to the official PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels when the time comes, and you'll be good to go. As history dictates, a countdown will likely kick off before the show begins, so shuffle in early if you don't want to miss a beat.