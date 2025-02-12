Lies of P DLC Overture is coming this summer and almost sounds like a full prequel: "I wonder if we subconsciously aimed to create a 'developers’ cut' of Lies of P"

Lies of P's DLC expansion, Overture, is coming this summer, nearly two years after the game's initial release date , and it's bringing us back in time for a prequel story exploring the start of the puppet massacre.

In an exceedingly anime-esque announcement trailer shared at the February PlayStation State of Play showcase, developer Neowiz teased a bizarre and wintry romp for ol' P featuring plenty of new bosses and weapons. From the development time involved, the descriptions given, and the boss variety shown today, this almost looks like a full-fat prequel. The term "expansion" seems to be putting in some work, I'll say that.

Over on the PlayStation Blog , director Jiwon Choi reckons that "I am sure you’ll agree that the long journey to bring you this news was well worth it."

Lies of P: Overture - Announcement Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

"Do you remember the moment when you, as Geppetto’s most ambitious masterwork, woke up in the middle of the great Puppet Frenzy, a massacre that devastated the entire city around you?" he adds. "Now, you will venture back in time to experience the harrowing journey that birthed that fateful moment. Through Lies of P: Overture, we aimed to fully refine, forge and complete the story as we originally envisioned it."

Channeling a bit of Hideo Kojima, the director adds: "There’s a term in movie making known as a 'director’s cut.' This version differs from an initial theatrical release and usually includes additional footage the filmmaker believes perfects the work. With Lies of P: Overture I wonder if we subconsciously aimed to create a 'developers’ cut' of Lies of P."

There's been a big emphasis on the DLC's narrative so far, but while the world of Krat is an interesting one, I'm personally more excited to have new weapons to test and new bosses to test them on. Lies of P's combat is the closest anyone's ever gotten to that FromSoftware magic, for my money, and it earned high marks in Jasmine's Lies of P review. More of that? Yes, please.

The next game from the Lies of P devs is reportedly a sci-fi survival horror .