Hollow Knight: Silksong dev deals psychic damage, hinting at future "DLC" for the Metroidvania which fans aren't convinced won't "turn into a full-fledged game that takes 8 years to develop"

Right at the end of Summer Game Fest 2025 during the Xbox Games Showcase, viewers got a glimpse of what might just be one of the most hotly anticipated games' release windows – that of Hollow Knight: Silksong – and now, developers are even teasing DLC.

The Hollow Knight: Silksong appearance during the ROG Xbox Ally reveal filled fans with hope – a hope that was further solidified when a launch window sometime "before" the Holiday season was confirmed. Not only are players finally getting the Metroidvania sequel they've now waited for since its 2019 conception, though, but they've also apparently got DLC to look forward to already – or so Team Cherry says.

Seemingly suggesting that future content is indeed in the studio's plans, marketing lead Matthew "Leth" Griffin speaks up in content creator Primacon's live chat during a stream on YouTube, as the YouTuber suggests that "Silkposting" (AKA the wild online posting we've seen from fans desperate for the game over the years since its announcement) is "not gonna go away" even after the Metroidvania has released.

"There's always DLC," read the developer's words – words that carry an ominous possibility in the eyes of some fans. As players write on a Reddit thread regarding the "reveal" (if you can call it that), it's all too reminiscent of Silksong's origin.

For anyone unaware, the sequel started as DLC for the first Metroidvania, but spiraled into a full game of its own due to the scope of the project. Six long years have passed since then, eight in total if counting back from the original Hollow Knight's release, with little word from Team Cherry until the recent Xbox Games Showcase. It's understandable, then, that players worry the "DLC" hinted at by Griffin could unfold into a similar situation.

As one writes, "Sure hope this DLC doesn't turn into a full-fledged game that takes eight years to develop." Another frustrated fan exclaims, "RELEASE THE GOD DAMN GAME BEFORE TALKING ABOUT DLC!" Elsewhere, a player asks, "How do they confirm DLC before a release date for the base game?"

While there's obviously no telling what will happen yet, it's safe to say the community doesn't want DLC right now – fans want Silksong.



