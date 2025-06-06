Summer Game Fest 2025 Live Coverage - All the news as it happens

Summer Game Fest takes place tonight! In an already crowded week of events (not to mention the Switch 2 release), this might just be the capstone, even after Sony's very impressive State of Play a few days ago.
It seems like we're in for a big show tonight, with the rumor mill already spinning into overdrive. We'll be going over some of what you might be able to expect as we count down the hours until tonight's show, which you'll also find a link to below. These shows tend to run pretty long, so chances are pretty good that you'll find something exciting to latch onto.
For the full rundown of everything you can expect throughout the week, check out our Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule, and keep an eye on GamesRadar+ all weekend for the latest updates on all the biggest games from tonight's show.
What time is the Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase?
SGF 2025 kicks off at the following times:
- 14:00 PDT
- 19:00 EDT
- 22:00 BST
Back to copium, and there sure has been a lot of news around Hollow Knight: Silksong over the last couple of days. Years and years of waiting might finally be drawing to an end, as a series of Steam updates have some assuming that one of the most long-anticipated releases perhaps ever is finally almost upon us.
Elsewhere, I'd be shocked if Borderlands 4 didn't make an appearance. Publisher 2K is a partner, and while I think we won't be seeing much of GTA 6, the new looter-shooter and Mafia: The Old Country do seem like the kind of high-profile releases with exactly the right kind of release date that I think we'll be getting a good look at both of them.
Digging back a little further into reality, one game I'm pretty certain is going to be taking the stage is 007: First Light, the game previously known as Project 007. After a triumphant (not quite) capstone at the Sony State of Play earlier this week, it's shaping up to be one of the bigger games of this week.
If you're not familiar, it's a James Bond origin game from the team behind the Hitman games. If that sounds great, you're right, and if you want to be vindicated, you can check out the trailer below. There's a lot of that intricate, third-person hitman DNA, accompanied by the cinematic spectacle that Bond is best known for. Develop IO Interactive have promised a deeper dive throughout the week, so SGF seems a likely home for them.
And if, like us, you're in the business of huffing copium, we've also got a more alternative, more outlandish version of that official predictions piece. Our Summer Game Fest Wildcard Wishlist features such wild guesses as 'A new Animal Crossing reveal days after the Switch 2 release', 'The Witcher 4 gameplay shortly after CDPR's tech demo', and 'The Elder Scrolls 6 making any kind of appearance at all'. Granted, that last one is a possibility for Sunday's Xbox show, but I'll be shocked if it shows up today.
First up, it's up to us to help you make sense of what might come up tonight, with our list of Summer Game Fest predictions. There are more than 20 major publishers confirmed on the official list of 2025 partners, and plenty of smaller teams there too. That means an awful lot of potential, so we've done our best to outline what each of the big players is likely to bring to the table. There's no guarantee, but these are our personal best bets.