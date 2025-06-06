Summer Game Fest 2025 Live Coverage - All the news as it happens

Summer Game Fest takes place tonight! In an already crowded week of events (not to mention the Switch 2 release), this might just be the capstone, even after Sony's very impressive State of Play a few days ago.

It seems like we're in for a big show tonight, with the rumor mill already spinning into overdrive. We'll be going over some of what you might be able to expect as we count down the hours until tonight's show, which you'll also find a link to below. These shows tend to run pretty long, so chances are pretty good that you'll find something exciting to latch onto.

For the full rundown of everything you can expect throughout the week, check out our Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule, and keep an eye on GamesRadar+ all weekend for the latest updates on all the biggest games from tonight's show.

What time is the Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase? SGF 2025 kicks off at the following times:



- 14:00 PDT

- 19:00 EDT

- 22:00 BST