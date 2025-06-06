2 years after getting too big to be Dying Light 2 DLC, Dying Light: The Beast finally launches this August

After years of waiting that saw Dying Light: The Beast turn from Dying Light 2 DLC into a full, standalone game, it's finally releasing this August. The news was announced during today's Summer Game Fest kickoff stream.

Dying Light: The Beast launches August 22 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. The news comes alongside a new trailer showcasing a load of in-game action featuring everything you've come to expect from Dying Light. Namely rooftop parkour, terrifying undead, and even worse humans.

Dying Light: The Beast - Gameplay Premiere Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The Beast was originally set to be DLC for 2022's Dying Light 2, but after the "very eager community" leaked key story details in 2023, the team pivoted to expand the concept into a full, standalone game. It's still a smaller experience, with roughly 18 hours of playtime to complete the main story, but that sounds heavenly in the modern sea of open-world titles we now find ourselves immersed in.

The Beast launches at a price of $59.99, according to the game's Steam page, which is a few steps cheaper than what we've come to expect from the typical AAA launch. $80 games may be upon us, but at least we've got some smaller experiences like this and Mafia: The Old Country to respect our time and money in equal measures.

