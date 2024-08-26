Since Dying Light: The Beast is now an "18+ hours" game, next month the devs will delist the Dying Light 2 edition that had it as DLC – but not before a final 6-day sale

Dying Light 2: Ultimate Edition was originally meant to give players two major pieces of story DLC, but now that the second DLC pack has expanded into Dying Light: The Beast - a full, standalone game - the devs are planning to delist the bundle.

"While we were developing Dying Light: The Beast it has outgrown its original scope," developer Techland explains in a tweet. "We're now delivering a full 18+ hours standalone adventure instead of just a DLC. We will be honoring our promise to our long-time supporters and deliver Dying Light: The Beast to current Ultimate owners at no extra cost - but due to the increased scope, we will stop selling it in the future."

Both the full Dying Light 2: Ultimate Edition bundle and the Ultimate Upgrade will remain available until September 30, and Techland will honor all owners of either version by giving them a copy of The Beast. If you've never picked up Dying Light 2 before, you might be interested in the current 30% off sale on the Ultimate Edition bundle, which brings the price down to $62.99 on both Steam and PlayStation – quite possibly the last sale this edition will see. Not bad for a full game, some DLC, and a big ol' DLC-pack-turned-spinoff.

As we learned at Gamescom, The Beast's transition from DLC to full game was in part inspired by a leak from the "very eager community." The dev meeting that followed ended up settling on the idea to bring back Kyle Crane, the protagonist of the original game. While the devs have confirmed in an FAQ that Dying Light 2 won't be getting a second story expansion now, they've committed to fulfilling their promise of five years of support for the zombie parkour game.

