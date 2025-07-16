The Batman 2 may actually happen before Robert Pattinson is a senior citizen, as DC Studios are reportedly "thrilled" with the highly anticipated script

The Batman 2 is one of the most hotly anticipated sequels in the superhero genre, with the film currently slated for a 2027 release after multiple delays. It's all been in want of a finished script, but now, Variety reports that The Batman 2 has finally been written, and that DC Studios execs are "thrilled" with the finished product, though Warner Bros. has yet to confirm the news.

Writer/director Matt Reeves has reportedly been dealing with some personal issues that have delayed finishing the script, but now it seems that it's all done, and DC Studios is ready to move forward.

For his part, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently said that production on The Batman 2 would commence "immediately" upon the script's completion, along with a currently in-development Wonder Woman reboot.

The Batman's Bruce Wayne actor, Robert Pattinson, previously joked that he'd be a "f*cking old" Batman by the time the sequel commenced shooting. Pattinson also added in a more serious tone that he knows where the story is headed, and that he's "very excited" for the direction.

"I know what it's about. Matt [Reeves] is a very careful writer, but I finally know what it's about," Pattinson said at the time.

The Batman 2 may be the closest Batman movie to reaching production, but DC Studios still has plans to bring in its own version of the Caped Crusader that will live alongside Superman and the rest of the new cinematic DC Universe, as opposed to the separate, "Elseworlds" continuity of The Batman.

The Batman: Part 2 hits theaters on October 1, 2027. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.