3 years after the first film, The Batman 2 script is expected to hit James Gunn’s desk in a matter of days, with filming to start in 2026

It's been three years since the release of the first film, and writer and director Matt Reeves is reportedly set to deliver the script for The Batman 2 to DC and Warner Bros. next week.

According to Puck News, the script is set to be turned in on Monday, though DC co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran reportedly expected it to be done over a year and a half ago. If everything "goes perfectly," the movie will enter into production in 2026 and make it in time for its October 1, 2027 release date.

The Batman hit theaters in 2022 and was a massive critical and financial success. Robert Pattinson stars as Bruce Wayne aka Batman, who links up with Selina Kyle aka Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), and is tasked with taking down the Riddler (Paul Dano) as he plans an all-out terrorist attack on Gotham.

The film grossed $772 million against a budget of $200 million, earned three Academy Award nominations, and was almost immediately greenlit for a sequel.

Some fans were worried that the sequel would be cancelled due to Gunn and Safran's takeover of DC, but The Batman and The Penguin, as well as Mike Flanagan's upcoming Clayface movie, will exist in their own separate universe from the new DCEU.

The Batman 2 is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2027, pushed back from an initially reported October 2025 release date.