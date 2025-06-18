Self-confessed Flanafan James Gunn says the Clayface movie is "all Mike [Flanagan's] story" after reported planned rewrites

Despite reports to the contrary, self-confessed 'Flanafan' James Gunn has assured DC fans that the upcoming Clayface movie will be using Haunting of Hill House creator and horror supremo Mike Flanagan's story.

Replying to a user on Threads who asked "How much of Mike's story are you planning to keep?" Gunn replied, "Huh? It's all Mike's story. That's WHY we're making this movie, because we loved it. Any changes as the shooting script is finalized are minor. I'm a Flanafan myself."

Previously, The Wrap reported that Drive screenwriter Hossein Amini would be rewriting Clayface, replacing Flanagan's original draft.

Despite not being announced as part of the initial DCU Chapter One release slate, the Clayface movie sprung into life at the tail end of 2024.

Since then, there hadn't been too much traction on the James Watkins-directed project – until the very recent casting of Tom Rhys Harries.

"After a long and incredibly exhaustive search, we finally have our DCU Clayface in Tom Rhys Harries," Gunn wrote on social media in response to the casting. "Both Matt Reeves and I were just blown away by this guy, and can't wait for you to see this film."

Before then, Superman is set to soar into cinemas in July, kicking off the live-action portion of DC Studios' rebooted DC universe.

Based on the Batman villain who is able to manipulate his look via clay-based powers, Clayface is set to release in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

