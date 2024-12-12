A year after pitching the idea to DC, Mike Flanagan is officially writing a Clayface movie

A new movie about Batman villain Clayface is officially in the works at DC Studios, and The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan is writing the script after he first pitched the project to DC back in 2023.

The Batman director Matt Reeves is on board as a producer and filming is due to start in early 2025. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps but, back in 2021, Flanagan tweeted that he was "really keen to do a standalone Clayface movie as a horror/thriller/tragedy." With Netflix series like Midnight Mass and The Fall of the House of Usher and movies like Doctor Sleep under his belt, it's safe to assume that his take on Clayface will also be a horror project.

The antagonist, best known for his shape-shifting abilities, first appeared in DC Comics all the way back in 1940. On the screen, animated versions of Clayface have been voiced by Ron Perlman and, more recently, Alan Tudyk. In live-action, the character was played by Brian McManamon in Gotham and Lorraine Burrough in Pennyworth.

Next up for Flanagan is The Life of Chuck, which he wrote and directed, starring Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, and Mark Hamill. Based on the novella of the same name by Stephen King, the movie is made up of three separate parts that, together, tell the story of a man's life in reverse. The movie arrives in theaters on May 30, 2025.

