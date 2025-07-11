Does Superman set up the Supergirl movie?

James Gunn's long-awaited Superman movie has finally arrived, though we have a ways to go before Supergirl hits theaters. The upcoming film marks yet another entry in Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU: Chapter One – Gods and Monsters, as well as the first live-action Supergirl movie since 1984.

Because Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl and Kal-El aka Superman are cousins, it would only make sense if Kara showed up at some point in Superman – even if for a brief moment. Because both movies are part of the same shared universe, it would also make sense for Superman to set up the events of Supergirl and give us a taste of what we can expect. Scroll on down to find out whether or not we meet Kara Zor-El.

Does James Gunn's Superman set up the upcoming Supergirl movie?

(Image credit: James Gunn)

In short, yes. The final scene of the movie introduces us to none other than Kara Zor-El, Superman's cousin. After Kal-El saves the day and returns to the Fortress of Solitude, Kara suddenly arrives looking for Krypto, who is her dog. Krypto immediately (lovingly) mauls Kara, while Kal-El explains to Four that Kara likes to party on planets with red suns – because this allows her to get drunk (because yellow suns automatically heal the body). She calls out, "Thanks for watching him, bitch!" before leaving.

In the upcoming Supergirl movie, Kara goes out and parties on various planets for her 21st birthday – before tragedy ultimately strikes. Her planet-hopping then turns into a mission for revenge.

Superman is in theaters now. Supergirl arrives on June 26, 2026. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows you need to know about, or, check out our guide on how to watch DC movies in order.