Sonic 4: Everything we know so far about Sonic the Hedgehog's next adventure

Good news, Sonic fans: you haven't seen the last of the Blue Blur just yet, as Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is on the way.

Before Sonic 3 even hit the big screen, Sonic 4 was announced by Paramount. However, with little released about the fourth instalment so far, we have compiled every fan theory, rumor, and hint dropped to bring you our guide on everything we know about Sonic 4 so far.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 saw everyone’s favorite speedy hedgehog along with his best buds Tails and Knuckles as they took on a new adversary in the form of Keanu Reeves’s Shadow. But that's not all ,as Jim Carrey was also causing chaos in the threequel with the return of his villain Eggman and the introduction of his grandad Gerald Robotnik – also played by Carrey. However, upon finishing Sonic 3 you may be left wondering, what will happen in Sonic 4? Don't worry, that’s where we come in.

Below, we break down what storyline Sonic 4 could possibly follow, as well as its confirmed release date, trailers and teasers released so far, and casting news. So what are you waiting for? Scroll down to learn more about the gold ring-collecting hedgehog's fourth on-screen adventure.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is due to hit theaters on March 19, 2027.

The news was confirmed just weeks after Sonic 3 hit screens. However, the franchise is switching things up by releasing the fourth installment during the spring, unlike Sonic 3 which hit screens in December 2024.

Sonic 4 plot

While Paramount has not released an official synopsis at this time, Sonic fans have a few theories on what kind of storyline the fourth instalment might follow.

Sonic 3 ended with Team Sonic (Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Tom, and Maddie) surviving, and Robotnik and Shadow seemingly perishing in the explosion. But the action doesn't stop there the Sonic 3 mid-credits scene introduces new characters Amy Rose and an army of Metal Sonics. And fans seem to think this means those in-game characters will be the stars of the next movie, just like how the first Sonic movie teased Tails, and the sequel introduced Shadow.

In this respect, it looks like the fourquel’s antagonist may be the Metal Sonics, and the movie could follow Team Sonic’s battle against a robotic army. But Sonic shouldn't worry as it looks like he will have a new face on his side, Amy Rose. We feel pretty confident in this as Sonic 3 writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller told us that Amy Rose almost had a bigger role in number 3 aside from the post-credits scene and that they have a "great plan" for the future.

However, with how the threequel ended, Robotnik death is not certain, There is even leaked Sonic 3 concept art which reveals that the movie either almost included Robotnik using time travel or featured a parallel universe. Another still shows Metal Sonic standing next to Emperor Eggman – could this be explored in Sonic 4?

It's certainly possible, and follows the recent trend of Sonic movies being inspired by its video games. Sonic 3, of course, was a loose adaptation of Sonic 3. The inclusion of Metal Sonic may hint at the series closing in on Sonic CD territory. In the 1993 title, Sonic raced through various points in time to stop a 'bad future' ruled over by Eggman and his heavy, Metal Sonic.

Sonic 4 cast: predicted returning characters

Much like the synopsis, Paramount is yet to release an official cast list at this time. However, with the way Sonic 3 ended, we can hazard a guess on which characters will be returning. Check out our predicted cast list below:

Ben Schwartz as Sonic The Hedgehog

James Marsden as Tom Wachowski

Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski

Idris Elba as Knuckles

Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails

Of course, it will be no surprise to see Schwartz return as Sonic – how would there be a Sonic movie without him? The same goes for Sonic’s best friends Tails and Knuckles, alongside Sonic’s human allies Tom and Maddie.

As for the baddies, Robotnik appeared to have perished at the end of Sonic 3 in the explosion, but we never actually saw him die. Although the creators have a mass of villains to choose from, from the Sonic games, there would be a huge hole in the franchise without Carrey – who has starred in all three Sonic movies so far. But at this point, it is not clear if Robotnik will be reuniting, and the same goes for Reeves’ Shadow.

In terms of new characters, fans have already been calling out for a few faces from the games to join the series. Amy and Metal Sonic are surely locked in, but don't be surprised to see the usual post-credits scene spring a few new surprises and fresh faces, such as Rouge. Make sure to bookmark this tab to keep up with any cast announcements.

Is there a Sonic 4 trailer?

Unfortunately, there is no Sonic 4 trailer or even teaser at this point. Paramount Pictures released the first full Sonic 3 trailer on August 27, 2024 – that's four months before the movie dropped. Based on those calculations, we can expect the Sonic 4 trailer sometime in late 2026 to early 2027. But we are secretly hoping to get at least a teaser a little sooner.

Will Sonic 4 be the last movie in the franchise?

There has been no confirmation on whether or not Sonic 4 will be the last movie in the Sonic movie franchise. However, in an interview with Gamesradar+, voice actor Schwartz said "We better do a thousand of these," in response to whether they’ll be more sonic movies. Marsden added, "we hopefully get to keep making them". So who knows how many more Sonic movies are on the horizon?

For more, check out our picks of the best video game movies of all time, or keep up with other upcoming movies.