The Legend of Zelda movie has been delayed, but creator Shigeru Miyamoto says it’s so they can "make the film as good as it can be"

The Legend of Zelda movie is getting a slightly later release date, but creator Shigeru Miyamoto says it'll be better for everyone in the long run

"This is Miyamoto. For production reasons, we are changing the release date of the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda to May 7, 2027," he shared via the official Nintendo Twitter account. "It will be some weeks later than the release timing we originally announced, and we will take the extra time to make the film as good as it can be. Thank you for your patience."

The film was originally slated for a March 26, 2027 release date – so less than two months ain't too bad. A live-action, feature-length adaptation of The Legend of Zelda was announced back in 2023, with Wes Ball at the helm. Nintendo randomly dropped the initial March release date via their new app earlier this year.

At the time of writing, no cast has been confirmed, though Hunter Schafer remains a popular fan choice for Zelda. Briana White, who provided the voice for Aerith in Final Fantasy 7, recently expressed interest in wanting to at least have the chance to audition for Zelda.

Ball previously said that he will "go to the ends of the earth to make sure that it is the movie we all hope it will be," and that he wants the film to feel like a "live-action Miyazaki" movie. The adaptation was greenlit after the success of the Super Mario Bros. Movie.

