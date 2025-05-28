Elden Ring movie: Everything we know so far about the adaptation of FromSoftware's classic

Arise, ye Tarnished. An Elden Ring movie is currently in the works over at A24, and there's plenty of excitement already brewing as we inch towards a big-screen adaptation in The Lands Between.

But hold your horses (or should that be Torrents?). Given that the Elden Ring movie is currently in the nascent stages of pre-production, you may be looking from the Deeproot Depths to the Mountaintop of the Gods in search of, well, anything that may point you in the direction of what to expect from the feature. In the absence of any Site of Grace lights to guide the way, we've put together a complete guide on everything we know about the Elden Ring movie so far. That includes confirmed news of the director, as well as more speculative information about release dates, fan casting, and what, if any, of FromSoftware's game and the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will be adapted.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco/FromSoftware)

Announced in May 2025, the Elden Ring movie is undated. In its press release, film production company A24 only announced they would be collaborating with Bandai Namco and that Alex Garland would serve as writer-director. No casting has been confirmed yet either.

Frankly, that means Elden Ring is a fair way off from coming to cinemas. The Legend of Zelda movie – announced in late 2023 and coming March 2027 – feels like a good case study for trying to figure out when Elden Ring will be released.

If it follows a similar path, then 2028 could be realistic though so, too, could 2027 – depending on when filming begins. Working in its favor is the fact that Alex Garland has no current projects in the works, save for 28 Years Later and its sequel The Bone Temple, which have both completed filming.

Elden Ring movie story: will it adapt FromSoftware's game?

(Image credit: Bandai Namco/FromSoftware)

Curiously, there's been no (official) talk so far about Elden Ring adapting the story of FromSoftware's 2023 classic, nor the side narrative found in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Even if it doesn't follow the source material directly, there's plenty for the Elden Ring movie to get stuck into – largely thanks to the familiar person behind its lore.

George R.R. Martin had a considerable hand in shaping The Lands Between, penning much of the world's history and backstory – essentially, everything before the player's Tarnished arrives is the product of the Game of Thrones author.

So, what is Elden Ring about? While there are lore videos lasting dozens of hours that cover this very subject, let's keep it simple. In the game itself, you are a Tarnished, a figure cast out of The Lands Between. But when the Elden Ring – a mythical object of tremendous power – is broken, the Tarnished are compelled to return.

From there, it is up to the Tarnished to seek out the Shardbearers holding the Great Runes of the Elden Ring to repair it. Unfortunately, given that most of those have been corrupted or driven mad by the immense power they wield, that is easier said than done.

Of course, there are centuries upon centuries of history hinted at via item descriptions, dialogue, and other incidental and environmental clues. One such figure embroiled in so much of that history is Vyke – and he's currently one of the most-requested characters that fans want to lead an Elden Ring movie.

Like the player's Tarnished, he had worked to restore the Elden Ring and rule over The Lands Between as the Elden Lord. But as the saying goes, absolute power corrupts absolutely. After chasing his maiden, he turns mad. Vyke can later be fought in-game as a boss fight.

Elden Ring movie director: who is Alex Garland?

(Image credit: Bandai Namco/FromSoftware)

A prolific writer and director, Alex Garland first made his name in the industry as the writer of 28 Days Later, as well as penning the scripts for Sunshine and Dredd.

Garland shifted into directing with 2014's Ex Machina, before helming a series of singular works – including Annihilation, the divisive folk horror Men, Civil War and – most recently – Warfare.

Pleasingly, Garland has plenty of experience in the video game space. He has writing credits on 2013's underrated gem Enslaved: Odyssey to the West. Garland also acted as story supervisor on Ninja Theory's DmC: Devil May Cry. He's even beaten Elden Ring six times. But who's counting?

Elden Ring movie cast and characters: who could appear?

(Image credit: Bandai Namco/FromSoftware)

Elden Ring is populated with a litany of memorable characters, foul beasts, and corrupted champions, but who is going to make the cut in the movie?

Right now, no one has been cast, nor do we know which part of The Lands Between's history Alex Garland has chosen to adapt. That makes the question of which characters will crop up all the more difficult to pin down.

That being said, we'd be shocked if the likes of Queen Marika isn't a focal point of the Elden Ring movie. Essentially the god and ruler of The Lands Between, she is the driving force behind much of the land's conflicts, most notably taking Godfrey on as her first Elden Lord and bearing three children: Godwyn, Mohg, and Morgott.

When Godfrey is exiled by Marika, she weds secret flame Radagon. And it's here where it gets confusing, with the lore dictating that Radagon is Marika's 'other self' and, essentially, one and the same. That incestuous act of self-love is the core reason why their children – Miquella and Malenia – are cursed with eternal childhood and sickness, respectively.

One of Radagon's children, Ranni, leads a plot to fight back against Marika alongside Godwyn, which then sees Marika shattering the Elden Ring. This kickstarts a civil war among the many, many branches of Marika and Radagon's family tree, and others.

Much of that history and those key characters could be explored, though fans have already dropped one perfect piece of fancasting into our laps: Charles Dance as Gideon, The All-Knowing, a former Tarnished who wishes to become the Elden Lord.

As a twisted take on the player's own Tarnished, it would be a great vessel to see much of The Lands Between's iconic locales and its storied history, so we certainly wouldn't be against it.

When can we expect an Elden Ring movie trailer?

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Don't expect any movement on an Elden Ring movie teaser or trailer for quite some time, potentially around six months before its release date.

With that in mind, keep an eye on some of the game industry's biggest events – such as the Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards – as they will almost certainly be the guaranteed destination for a big unveiling.

