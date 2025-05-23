The live-action Elden Ring movie adaptation has finally been officially announced after literal years of rumors and speculation, which means it's time for longtime FromSoftware fans to worry, will it be any good? We won't know the answer to that until it comes out, but with Civil War and Warfare director Alex Garland at the helm, there's reason to be optimistic.

I don't only say that because of Garland's pedigree in the film industry, but also because of recently uncovered comments he made about Elden Ring prior to the announcement of the movie adaptation. Garland's attachment to the project has been rumored for a while now, but now that he's officially directing the thing, there's a lot of increased attention toward his social media activity, and thankfully, he seems like a legit FromSoft sicko.

In a Reddit AMA from a couple weeks back, Garland replied to a fan asking about his progress in the Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree. "Love Shadow Of The Erdtree," Garland said. "I'm on ng+6 currently. Don't even want to think about the hours I've clocked up. Can't seem to stop playing. Still discovering stuff."

Did you catch that? NG+6 implies that Garland is on his seventh playthrough of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. If you've played Elden Ring, or any FromSoft game, you know that's some serious dedication.

Although the AMA is several weeks old, there are a bunch of new replies to Garland's comments presumably from people learning of his involvement in the Elden Ring movie, and they're all happy to hear he's a fellow Tarnished.

"Ok I was worried about the movie slightly, but now? Holy shit he’s one of us boys, this movie is gonna be fucking peak," says PattilloParker.

"NG +6?!??! Based," says Groundbreaking_Arm77.

"This is what you love to hear from the future director of a game series!! Love that you're a fan," says AlwaysOnsideTBH.

With an IP as beloved as Elden Ring, it's natural that fans are stressing over Hollywood's ability to do it justice on the big screen, and it's still way too early to tell if those fears are justified, but Garland as both writer and director is definitely encouraging, especially now that we know he's put in the time in The Lands Between.

