After many months of rumors, speculation, and general confusion, the live-action Elden Ring movie has officially been confirmed by Bandai Namco and A24, who announced their collaboration in a press release.

As it turns out, the details of the Elden Ring movie very closely mirror what was first reported by Nexus Point News earlier this month before the story was retracted.

Alex Garland, who directed the 2024 dystopian action thriller Civil War and co-directed the 2025 war movie, Warfare, is writing and directing Elden Ring for A24. A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin, who helped create Elden Ring's world and lore, is signed on to produce.

The project doesn't have a release date or window attached just yet.

Elden Ring is a highly acclaimed and massively popular RPG first released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC in 2022. It sees players navigate a treacherous and vast open world to become the new Elden Lord.

Rumors about a film adaptation have circulated for years, with Bandai Namco CEO Yasuo Miyakawa saying in 2021 that they planned to expand "Elden Ring not only as a game but also in a variety of other areas". In 2024, Martin soft-denied the rumors, fueling speculation further.

A24, meanwhile, is also co-producing a movie adaptation of the action-adventure game Death Stranding alongside Kojima Productions.

