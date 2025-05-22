The live-action Elden Ring movie is officially official at A24, with Civil War and Warfare director Alex Garland at the helm
Turns out the rumors were true
After many months of rumors, speculation, and general confusion, the live-action Elden Ring movie has officially been confirmed by Bandai Namco and A24, who announced their collaboration in a press release.
As it turns out, the details of the Elden Ring movie very closely mirror what was first reported by Nexus Point News earlier this month before the story was retracted.
Alex Garland, who directed the 2024 dystopian action thriller Civil War and co-directed the 2025 war movie, Warfare, is writing and directing Elden Ring for A24. A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin, who helped create Elden Ring's world and lore, is signed on to produce.
The project doesn't have a release date or window attached just yet.
Elden Ring is a highly acclaimed and massively popular RPG first released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC in 2022. It sees players navigate a treacherous and vast open world to become the new Elden Lord.
Rumors about a film adaptation have circulated for years, with Bandai Namco CEO Yasuo Miyakawa saying in 2021 that they planned to expand "Elden Ring not only as a game but also in a variety of other areas". In 2024, Martin soft-denied the rumors, fueling speculation further.
A24, meanwhile, is also co-producing a movie adaptation of the action-adventure game Death Stranding alongside Kojima Productions.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
For more, here are the best video game movies ever made.
After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.