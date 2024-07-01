George R.R. Martin denies the Elden Ring movie rumors in a way that makes everyone think it's definitely happening

George R.R. Martin recently shared a very suspicious update on rumors of an Elden Ring movie, which has us very intrigued. In a new blog post celebrating winning an award for his work on the game’s worldbuilding with Hidetaka Miyazaki, the Game of Thrones author addressed the recent suggestion that a movie could be in the works.

"Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on ELDEN RING…," Martin wrote. "I have nothing to say. Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?" Right…

Well, now this seems all the more likely to us. The first hints of a potential adaptation came recently when Miyazaki shared that there was "interest". Speaking to the Guardian, the FromSoftware president said: "I don't see any reason to deny another interpretation of Elden Ring, a movie for example. But I don't think myself, or FromSoftware, have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium. So that's where a very strong partner would come into play."

This seemed like a pretty open-ended response about a potential adaptation, but Martin’s comments feel a bit more suspicious. He doth protest too much, perhaps?

Elden Ring is a hugely popular open-world RPG, which sees players embark on a quest to become the new Elden Lord. Rumors about an adaptation have long lingered around the game, with Bandai Namco CEO Yasuo Miyakawa saying back in 2021 that they planned to expand "Elden Ring not only as a game but also in a variety of other areas". Nothing official came from that, but it seems like we better watch this space.

