The Legend of Zelda movie finds its Link and Zelda, and it's not the fancast favorites you were expecting

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will portray Link and Bo Bragason is playing Princess Zelda in The Legend of Zelda movie
The live-action Legend of Zelda movie has finally found its Link and Zelda – and it's (probably) not who you were expecting.
As announced by Nintendo, The Haunting of Bly Manor's Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will portray Link. Renegade Nell's Bo Bragason is playing Princess Zelda.
Previously, the likes of Hunter Schafer and Walker Scobell were some of the top picks among fans on social media and forums.
"I’m already looking forward to their performances," Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto added in the tweet revealing the news. "The live-action The Legend of Zelda movie is scheduled for theatrical release on May 7, 2027. Please wait just a little longer."
Directed by Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Wes Ball, The Legend of Zelda movie will bring Hyrule into live action on the big screen for the first time. Little else is known about the project, though Ball described it as a "dream come true" in a previous interview with GamesRadar+.
"I can’t say anything," Ball joked. "Nintendo would jump out and pull me aside. But we are very excited, it’s a dream come true for me. I grew up playing those games and been a part of those things for a long time - I’ve known Mr. Miyamoto for many years now and I can’t wait. That’s all I can really say but I am very aware that people are as anxious as I am to see something on it. I just want to get to work on it."
