The Legend of Zelda actor would love to see an Ocarina of Time remake in Breath of the Wild's engine: "You'd have two of the most innovative games coming together"
As the Nintendo series reaches its 40th anniversary
Remakes and remasters and reimaginings are all the rage right now. Even The Legend of Zelda franchise, normally immune to industry trends, has a few recent remakes under its belt, and Princess Zelda's actor now says that remaking Ocarina of Time in the same engine as Breath of the Wild sounds like a "great idea."
Patricia Summersett has lent her voice to the iconic Princess Zelda in four separate games so far, from 2017's Breath of the Wild to last year's Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. One more couldn't hurt, though, could it?
When asked about a potential Ocarina of Time game remade with Breath of the Wild's engine, also featuring a fully-voiced Princess Zelda, Summersett tells IGN "it's a great idea" because "you'd have two of the most innovative games coming together with a wild sense of humor and a wonderful soundtrack." You'd also be bringing the 1998 N64 classic into the modern era. "So what's not to love about that?"
Summersett also says that Ocarina of Time is actually one of her favorite games in the series as it's "really the ground zero of what the series means" to her, along with the original The Legend of Zelda and Twilight Princess. Fun bonus fact, the actor can apparently write in perfect Twilight Princess Hylian, using the alphabet and symbols seen all over the Wii game.
If you're wondering where The Legend of Zelda's 40th anniversary celebrations are, a former PR lead for Nintendo recently said the company approaches big milestones very differently to The Pokemon Company, so it's entirely possible we get some big Zelda-themed news later this year. Or, at least, that's what I'm hoping for.
