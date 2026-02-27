The Legend of Zelda actor would love to see an Ocarina of Time remake in Breath of the Wild's engine: "You'd have two of the most innovative games coming together"

As the Nintendo series reaches its 40th anniversary

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Remakes and remasters and reimaginings are all the rage right now. Even The Legend of Zelda franchise, normally immune to industry trends, has a few recent remakes under its belt, and Princess Zelda's actor now says that remaking Ocarina of Time in the same engine as Breath of the Wild sounds like a "great idea."

Patricia Summersett has lent her voice to the iconic Princess Zelda in four separate games so far, from 2017's Breath of the Wild to last year's Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. One more couldn't hurt, though, could it?

