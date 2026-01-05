The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time ditched the series' iconic overworld theme because composer Koji Kondo thought it'd "get boring and repetitive to hear the same melody all the time"

Ever since I was a kid, I've loved video game soundtracks and The Legend of Zelda – and, of course, the various Zelda soundtracks. The Ocarina of Time is the fulcrum of my video game nostalgia centers, but as I got deeper into the series, I started to wonder: why isn't the original Zelda theme anywhere in the game? It turns out, the answer had been hidden in an untranslated Japanese magazine for decades.

"I've always kind of wanted to shake up the music a little bit in any case and because Ocarina of Time is a brand-new 3D game on the N64, I felt it necessary to change the music just a little bit from previous entries in the series," composer Koji Kondo said in a 1999 dev Q&A for 64 Dream magazine. "Additionally, Hyrule field is so vast that I thought it’d get boring and repetitive to hear the same melody all the time, so I decided to make a variety of music that would never get boring, with additional music and effects depending on Link’s status."

That translation of Kondo's quote comes from an undated post on Javed Sterritt's Good Blood blog. A look at the Wayback Machine suggests the translation went live in 2024, but I only became aware of it when I saw a partial version of Kondo's comments in a recent DidYouKnowGaming video that made a vague reference to a previous translation.

For me, that's a lesson in just how poorly documented a lot of information about video game history still is. Despite all the wikis and YouTube videos breaking down gaming history and trivia, we still have details like this slipping through the cracks. I'm consuming this kind of content every day, yet somehow the answer to this question, which has stuck with me since childhood, slipped me by entirely.

Ocarina of Time's Hyrule Field theme is a banger, but there's a spirit of adventure and grandeur to the original overworld theme that can't be beat