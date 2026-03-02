A total lunar eclipse will cause a real blood moon tonight, exactly 9 years after Zelda: Breath of the Wild unleashed blood moons on Hyrule – "Better hurry killing all Lynels"

You've got to admire the foresight of the Nintendo marketing department

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild blood moon in a red sky
(Image credit: Nintendo)

A total lunar eclipse will cause a red blood moon early March 3, and you'd better believe that Zelda fans have clocked that this scarlet heavenly body is descending nine years after the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which also descended upon humanity on March 3 and notably used blood moons as a sign that enemies in its open world have respawned. I look forward to seeing what horrors reappear in our world overnight.

Over here on Earth, a blood moon is caused by light filtering through our planet's atmosphere during a lunar eclipse alignment, with physics painting the moon with the same brush it normally reserves for sunsets. The March 3 blood moon will reach totality at 3:04am PT / 6:04 am ET and will be visible for folks in North America, Australia, and East Asia, as Space.com reports. Peak bloodiness is expected around 3:34am PT / 6:34am ET.

This is the last blood moon projected until 2029 – technically, the night of December 31, 2028. Nasa has a handy sheet showing previous and projected lunar eclipses.

